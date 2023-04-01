Recap: Chiefs survive Blues fightback to go six straight in Super Rugby Pacific

18:45, Apr 01 2023

The Chiefs edge the Blues 20-13 in Hamilton to stay unbeaten in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Emoni Narawa dives over in the corner to give the Chiefs the lead with less than a minute on the clock.
Hannah Peters/Getty Images
