Live: Hurricanes vs Force - Super Rugby Pacific

15:15, Apr 02 2023

Follow live coverage as the Hurricanes host the Force in Palmerston North.

Du'Plessis Kirifi dives over for the Hurricanes’ opening try against the Force in Palmerston North.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Du'Plessis Kirifi dives over for the Hurricanes’ opening try against the Force in Palmerston North.