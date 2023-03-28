Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Hurricanes flattered by soft schedule

Hurricanes halfback Cameron Roigard in action against the Waratahs in Wellington last week.

ANALYSIS: What to make of the Hurricanes?

There’s a fair bit of noise from fans of the team based out of New Zealand’s capital after their 4-1 start to the season.

Heck, there’s even some folk getting carried away with the play of halfback Cameron Roigard and pivot Brett Cameron – labelling them the future of the All Blacks from 2024.

Yank on the brakes.

Sure, Roigard, in particular, is a fine player and has a bright future, but just have a gander at the candy-like schedule the Hurricanes have been beating up on for some context.

The four teams they’ve beaten – Reds, Rebels, Moana Pasifika and Waratahs – have won a grand total of five games between them, and the latter two are propping up the ladder.

And the one game the Hurricanes have played against a Kiwi team? Yep, they lost to the Blues.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta attempts to evade Hurricanes wing Salesi Rayasi in Wellington this month.

After hosting the Force, things get real in the form of the Highlanders (away), Chiefs (home) and Brumbies (home), while six of their last nine games are against fellow Kiwi sides.

Let’s see how they stack up then.

Here are Stuff’s first power rankings after round five, in which staff ignore the official ladder and rank all 12 teams.

1. CHIEFS (5-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

Not since round one (Crusaders) have the Chiefs faced a legitimate title contender.

Beat the Blues in Hamilton on Saturday night and there should be no doubt regarding the Chiefs’ claim as top dogs.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku has scored five tries the past two weeks for the reigning champs.

2. CRUSADERS (3-2) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

Nursing 15 dinged up players, three of them cooked for the year, the Crusaders have capped nine new players through the first five games of the year.

They’ll be in good shape if they can dispatch the Reds (away) and Moana Pasifika (home) before their bye week.

3. HURRICANES (4-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

Made a mockery of Moana Pasifika last week, and shouldn’t have too much difficulty with the Force on Sunday.

It’s what follows – a barrage of Kiwi derbies and the Brumbies – which will tell us exactly how good the Hurricanes are.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Brumbies wing Corey Toole might just be the fastest man in Super Rugby.

4. BRUMBIES (4-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

Deserve stick for resting their big guns against the Crusaders last week, but showed they’ve got more than enough depth to be a serious threat at the pointy end of the season.

Also, how rapid is wing Corey Toole? He made Crusaders fullback Fergus Burke look like a sloth at Orangetheory Stadium last Friday.

5. BLUES (3-2) PREVIOUS RANK: 5

Coach Leon MacDonald’s frustration was evident as he watched his side come up short in their bid for a bonus point win against the Force.

It’s fair to say he’ll take any sort of win against the unbeaten Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night.

6. REBELS (2-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 9

Fresh off a crunch win against the Reds, it’s now into the stinking hot Suva cauldron for the Rebels.

They will not need reminding of the different beast the Drua are on home soil.

7. HIGHLANDERS (2-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 11

Broken, beaten and scarred a few weeks ago, it’s amazing what an injection of games against the Force, Fijian Drua and now Moana Pasifika on New Zealand soil can do for a team.

Suddenly, things aren’t so gloomy in Dunedin.

8. REDS (2-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

Not since the 2011 final have the Reds beaten the Crusaders, their opponent at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

To think coach Brad Thorn made his last start for the Crusaders that night 12 years ago in front of more than 50,000 fans in Brisbane.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Force halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa lit a fuse under his side after coming off the bench against the Blues at Eden Park last weekend.

9. FORCE (2-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

Get halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa into the starting lineup. He made it all happen after coming off the bench during the Force’s plucky 30-17 defeat to the Blues at Eden Park.

Having pushed the Highlanders and an under-strength Blues team, the Hurricanes should have seen more than enough not to underestimate the Perth-based outfit.

10. FIJIAN DRUA (2-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 7

This team is responsible for some of the very best and very worst rugby you’ll see in the competition.

It was the latter they dished up against the Highlanders last week, highlighted by Kemu Valetini stopping and watching Sam Gilbert dash clear after charging down his horrible kick.

What ever happened to playing to the whistle?

11. WARATAHS (1-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 10

For all the talk of the Waratahs ahead of the season, the Sydney-based side just keeps coming up short.

Count them amongst franchises thankful a 1-4 start to the competition far from dooms them due to the flawed format.

12. MOANA PASIFIKA (0-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 12

Yikes. What a dismal showing from the Aaron Mauger-coached side, which meekly folded against the Hurricanes.

On the back of their 59-0 pasting, Moana Pasifika has conceded 230 points through five games, 31 more than the next worst side (Highlanders).