Harry Plummer shrugs off the setbacks to make it back in Super Rugby Pacific for Blues

Harry Plummer led the Blues to victory over the Force on Sunday in his first game in over a year.

When Blues five-eighth Harry Plummer picked up a niggly rib injury in the Super Rugby pre-season he was cursing his bad luck. Then, pretty soon after, counting his blessings.

The 24-year-old who covers both 10 and 12 for the Auckland franchise, and is expected to feature in Saturday’s blockbuster Super Rugby Pacific matchup against the unbeaten Chiefs in Hamilton, has had somewhat of a harrowing journey back on the field for the 2023 campaign.

When Plummer led the Blues out for Sunday’s 30-17 victory over the Western Force at Eden Park, improving them to 3-2 for the season, it had been over a year since he’d last set foot on the pitch for his franchise (he dislocated his right shoulder against the Chiefs in round 2 last year).

Since then he’s had shoulder reconstruction surgery, then that rib problem ahead of the first pre-season game in February and also, would you believe, a second procedure for a heart murmur.

READ MORE:

* Blues back themselves to ground high-flying Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific blockbuster

* Blues struggle past Western Force 30-17 for third victory in Super Rugby Pacific

* Blues coach Leon MacDonald staying mum on expected jump to Team Razor with All Blacks



Yes, this young man has already been diagnosed twice with heart murmurs which he is confident he has left in his wake as he restarts his career with his trademark spring in the step.

“Injury is one of the biggest things in sport that sets players back,” reflected Plummer before Sunday’s return. “Everyone goes through it, and unfortunately I went through it last year. Touch wood, that’s the end of it. You try to stay and involved and coming into this year get really excited. I had another setback which was frustrating, but it’s life, and I’m fit and healthy now.”

SKY SPORT Blues ease past Force in Auckland.

And that “setback” actually morphed into something that, well, was a lot more positive than that word indicates.

Adds Plummer: “Originally I had a rib injury, and got diagnosed with a heart condition. I had surgery about three weeks ago. It was just a little heart murmur, and I’m fighting fit now.”

Plummer also had a heart murmur picked up following the Trans-Tasman final in 2021. “I had surgery for that as well, and it’s come back in a routine ECG,” he says. “It wasn't expected, it’s not part of the plan, but I’ve dealt with it. The surgeons were awesome and I’m cleared play.”

Plummer, whose father Mark is the Blues’ physio, has a fair grasp on his heart situation: “They say the condition lies dormant in a lot of people, and for me that was the case. For whatever reason it popped up in a cardiogram, and we deal with it.

“They went in and burnt off one of the electrical pathways. [It was] a pretty seamless operation.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Harry Plummer: ‘I absolutely love what I do. Everyone goes through injuries, but it makes these moments sweeter.’

Plummer says he never doubted his capacity to return and never second-guessed his readiness, either with the shoulder or the heart.

“I absolutely love what I do, injuries are frustrating, everyone goes through them, but it probably makes these moments sweeter. I wouldn't be anywhere else.”

And after Sunday he pronounced himself satisfied, if not content after a scratchy team performance which saw him run for 58 metres on nine carries, with a pair of defenders beaten and one clean break.

”It was fast and physical. But at the Blues we train that way anyway. We started to limp a little bit at the end, and whether that comes down to the gastro (that laid a number low through the week) or boys just not quite knowing their abilities … personally it was good to get it under the belt. It wasn’t perfect, so hopefully there are more chances going forward.”

That looks likely for Plummer. starting on Saturday night as the Blues look to become the first team in 2023 to knock the Chiefs over. With Roger Tuivasa-Sheck out with a broken hand and Bryce Heem limping off on Sunday, Plummer’s services are set to be required.

“I’m a competitive person, and I like the thought of banking that one. It leaves me wanting more. It’s been a long journey, but it’s how you deal with setbacks like this. For me it’s trying to build on what I did well and work on what I didn’t, and hopefully go again.”

The Blues and Chiefs will name their lineups on Thursday.