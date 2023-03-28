'An act of immaturity': Crusaders meet with fans caught making Nazi salutes during match

A fan at Orangetheory Stadium appeared to imitate a Nazi salute when the Crusaders played the Brumbies in Christchurch.

Crusaders boss Colin Mansbridge has labelled the actions of three fans caught making Nazi salutes during a Super Rugby Pacific match in Christchurch “an act of immaturity”.

Mansbridge met with the culprits on Tuesday, after Sky Sport cameras captured footage of one of them saluting while celebrating Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor’s try during the home side’s 35-17 win over the Brumbies in Christchurch last Friday.

It’s understood the trio study at the University of Canterbury but are not from Christchurch.

“I met with the young men and their support people this morning and reminded them of the impact their actions had on the whole community,” Mansbridge said.

READ MORE:

* Harry Plummer shrugs off the setbacks to make it back in Super Rugby Pacific for Blues

* Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Hurricanes flattered by soft schedule

* Super Rugby team of the week: Stephen Perofeta can soothe post-RWC fears at No 10

* Top Crusaders official condemns fan for Nazi salute during Super Rugby Pacific match



“It was abundantly clear they were remorseful and appreciated the stupidity of what they did. This was an act of immaturity, rather than anything more sinister.”

Having gone on the front-foot and vowed to identify the culprits after becoming aware of the footage on Saturday morning, Mansbridge liaised with the University of Canterbury and quickly tracked them down.

The trio, who were stationed in the east stand at Orangetheory Stadium during the match, would not be banned from attending future games, and the Crusaders considered it a closed case.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge.

“Through our investigations, we now know that the personal consequences of their behaviour have been severe enough to teach them an important lesson,” Mansbridge said.

“Venues Ōtautahi will continue to brief their staff, as they always have, to be vigilant to inappropriate behaviour across all Venues Ōtautahi venues.”

Incidents of people making Nazi salutes at sports venues appear to be rare in New Zealand.

Last year, Football Australia fined Sydney United 58 FC A$15,000 (NZ$16,100) after some of their fans displayed Nazi symbols and salutes after the Australia Cup final.

Football Australia also issued several suspended sanctions which included further fines, a points deduction and suspension from the Australia Cup.