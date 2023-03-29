Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round six

It doesn’t get much better than the Battle of the Bombays.

Indeed, the Chiefs-Blues clash in Hamilton on Saturday night will be essential viewing in round six of Super Rugby Pacific.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald is amped at the prospect of handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season, saying rolling into Hamilton and knocking over their neighbours was “one of the best feelings in rugby” this week.

Before the two North Island franchises slug it out, Moana Pasifika will host the Highlanders in Auckland and the Crusaders and Reds clash in Brisbane in what’s a rematch of the 2011 Super Rugby final on Friday night.

READ MORE:

* Mark Reason: Fans deserve better than this Super Rugby Pacific borefest

* Injured All Black Quinn Tupaea still angry over Darcy Swain's cleanout that caused ACL injury

* Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Hurricanes flattered by soft schedule

* 'It is never given to you': Crusaders flanker Tom Christie reflects on Chiefs loss



The Hurricanes, who have faced just one Kiwi team through five weeks, are up against yet another Australian side – this time the Force in Palmerston North to wrap up the round on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the lineups for the week.

Moana Pasifika v Highlanders

Friday, 7.05pm, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai, Lincoln McClutchie, Ere Enari, Solomone Funaki (c), Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Faiilagi, Samuel Slade, Mitchael Curry, Suetena Asomua, Samiuela Moli, Ezekiel Lindenmuth. Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole, Joe ‘Apikotoa, Mike McKee, Jonah Mau’u, Manu Paea, D’Angelo Leuila, Fine Inisi.

Reinforcements are arriving for the Highlanders in the form of All Black Shannon Frizell (groin) and fellow loose forward Marino Mikaele Tu’u (ribs).

Both have been named on the bench for the team’s away match to Moana Pasifika on Friday night, when the southerners gun for a third straight win.

Frizell has missed the past two weeks after withdrawing from the team ahead of their match against the Force in Invercargill, while Tu’u fractured his ribs in the opening match of the season against the Blues.

Despite their return, the Highlanders, one of a few teams littered with walking wounded, are still without a host of players, including Vili Kori (knee), Jona Nareki (foot), Fabian Holland (hamstring) and Martin Bogado (quad).

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden-Bachop, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Jonah Lowe, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (c), Sean Withy, Will Tucker, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Leni Apisai, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Max Hicks, Shannon Frizell, Folau Fakatava, Cameron Miller, Marino Mikaele Tu’u.

Crusaders v Reds

Friday, 9.35pm, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Rookie halfback Noah Notham will make his first start for the Crusaders when they rumble with the Reds in Brisbane on Friday night.

It will mark the highly touted halfback’s first game since he came off the bench against the Drua in Lautoka a few weeks ago and made a costly mistake in the final minute.

However, Robertson has backed the 19-year-old future of the franchise to bounce back against Brad Thorn’s Reds, who haven’t beaten the Crusaders since the 2011 final at Suncorp Stadium.

It’s one of only a few tweaks to the team as the Crusaders grapple with 16 players sidelined through injury, including Ethan Blackadder – the latest to join the list with a calf injury which will keep him out for six weeks.

Mackenzie Sweetnam Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham will make his first start for the franchise when they face the Reds in Brisbane on Friday night.

A starter at No 8 last week, Sione Havili-Talitui will start in Blackadder’s place in the No 6 jersey, while Christian Lio-Willie will start at the back of the scrum.

A high-ankle sprain to Macca Springer means Will Gualter will get another run off the bench.

“It's [injuries] a part of playing rugby, and it's a part of being an athlete, you’d like it to be a bit more spread out or not happen at all, but it's just a part of it,” Robertson said.

“Guys that have taken that spot, you back them and you trust them and Dom is a prime example, coming in and doing a great job at lock.”

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Pepesana Patafilo, Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Noah Hotham, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili-Talitui, Dom Gardiner, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Corey Kellow, Willi Heinz, Will Gualter, Chay Fihaki.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Flook, Isaac Henry, Jordan Petaia, James O’Connor, Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, Peni Ravai. Reserves: Richie Asiata, Dane Zander, Phransis Sula-Siaosi, Angus Blyth, Jake Upfield, Kalani Thomas, Taj Annan, Mac Grealy.

Chiefs v Blues

Saturday, 7.05pm, FMG Stadium, Waikato

Chiefs: TBC Thursday

Blues: TBC Thursday

Hurricanes v Force

Sunday, 3.35pm, Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North

Hurricanes: TBC Friday

Force: TBC Friday