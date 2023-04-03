Ex-All Black Mils Muliaina says Beauden Barrett 'lacks confidence', should move to No 15

A shift to fullback could help Beauden Barrett shovel his way out of a worrying form slump, says All Blacks test centurion Mils Muliaina.

Muliaina, who played 100 tests for the All Blacks between 2003 and 2011, says the best way for Barrett to rediscover his five-star rating may be for Blues coach Leon MacDonald to bite the bullet and transfer the All Blacks star from No 10 to fullback.

Barrett's performances have come under close scrutiny during Super Rugby Pacific, with the 112-test veteran unable to get close to the high standards he has set in previous seasons.

Although MacDonald had preferred to start Barrett as his first five-eighth, Muliaina believed it was now time to promote Stephen Perofeta from No 15 to the playmaker role in an effort to get the best out of both players.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific: Leon MacDonald insists Blues have game in good shape

* Chiefs make it six in a row as they hold out Blues in Super Rugby Pacific thriller

* Super Rugby Pacific: Blues coach Leon MacDonald calls on All Blacks to deliver v Chiefs



While the tactic of playing Barrett at first-five was a success last year, Muliaina told The Breakdown show on Sky Sport the Blues should consider a change in combinations and offer the two-time World Rugby Player of the Year the opportunity to play in the backfield.

"I know that it worked for them last year, the fact that he (Barrett) was at 10 and Perofeta was at the back. He (Barrett) lacks confidence,'' Muliaina said.

"You don't see that in a great player like Beauden Barrett. He is still great in terms of how he's playing. But he kind of just seems offbeat, a little bit confused about what he's actually going to do and that's kind of had a ripple effect on the team.''

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Beauden Barrett cost the Blues a try when he stood on the dead ball line during the match against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Muliaina, who played the majority of his test career at fullback and was involved in three World Cup campaigns, said that when the Blues get into the attacking zones they could usually rely on Barrett to call the correct plays and stress the opposition defences.

However, he has been slow to get close to hitting top gear this year.

Given Barrett has played at fullback in the past, and was stationed there when Richie Mo'unga was rewarded with the All Blacks No 10 jersey at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, there's no risk of him shunted into an unfamiliar position.

"Watching him it just feels like he's now thinking he's a fullback,'' Muiliaina noted. "When you are a fullback you take a little bit more time, you are not as assertive (as) in that sort of playmaker role.

"Perofeta is actually taking that on too. Now he's gone a little bit quiet. They are unsure, almost like when you sort of started that whole 10 and 15 two playmaker roles. It has now got to the point for the Blues, unfortunately.

"That you kind of feel that for their playmaker and they have lost their sort of direction. So I definitely think perhaps that's something they really need to consider.''

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Damian McKenzie has been the best No 10 on show from New Zealand this year.

Barrett was outplayed by his opposite Damian McKenzie when the Chiefs beat the Blues 20-13 to keep their unbeaten streak intact in Hamilton at the weekend. It was the Blues third loss of the season.

It's no coincidence that McKenzie's excellent performances mean the Chiefs are at the top of the competition table. He also outclassed Mo'unga when the Chiefs beat the Crusaders 31-10 in their opening round match in Christchurch.

Despite McKenzie's eye-catching displays in SRP, a welcome sight for Chiefs fans after he elected to skip the competition and play in Japan last year, Muliaina still believes Mo'unga deserves to be the All Blacks starting No 10 this year.

Muliaina said he would rather Barrett operated at fullback, with McKenzie, who didn't play a test last year because All Blacks coach Ian Foster picked Perofeta in his squads, on the bench as cover for first-five and fullback.

"D Mac is a 10-15. So that's an easy slot-in off the bench. I think Beauden now is our fullback,'' Muliaina said.

"I think Beauden starts at fullback and becomes a 10 option. I think that is where he is starting to feel a bit 'what am I doing?'''