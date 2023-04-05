Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round seven

Crusaders midfielder Jack Goodhue is back for the first time since injuring his groin against the Highlanders in round two.

Buckle up for what should be a humdinger between the Highlanders and Hurricanes in Dunedin on Saturday night.

That’s the pick of the matches involving Kiwi teams in round seven of Super Rugby Pacific, which does also feature a beaut between the Reds and Brumbies in Brisbane on Friday night.

The match in Dunedin will mark a much-needed gauge for both teams, one bound to reveal ample about two sides who have had a diet of non-New Zealand franchises in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, the Crusaders host winless Moana Pasifika in their final match before a bye, while the Blues face the Rebels in Melbourne. The undefeated Chiefs have a week off.

Here are the line-ups for this week.

Crusaders v Moana Pasifika

Friday, 7.05pm, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

The reinforcements have started to report for duty for the banged up Crusaders.

All Blacks midfielders Jack Goodhue and David Havili are back, as is lock Quinten Strange, prop Finlay Brewis and outside backs Macca Springer and Melani Nanai.

Struck down with a groin injury early in round two against the Highlanders, Goodhue will start in the No 12 jersey outside pivot Richie Mounga, who will play his 100th game for the Crusaders when they host Moana Pasifika on Friday night.

Daniel Jayo/Getty Images Former Blues outside back Melani Nanai is set to make his Crusaders debut against Moana Pasifika on Friday night.

Lock Quinten Strange, who hasn’t played at all this season due to a hamstring injury, and Macca Springer (high ankle sprain) will also start in their returns to the side, which will be captained by Codie Taylor in the absence of Scott Barrett (All Blacks rest week).

Havili, who suffered a shoulder injury against Fijian Drua last month, Brewis and former Blues outside back and uncapped Crusader Melani Nanai have been named on the bench for the team’s final game before their bye.

That slashes their casualty toll from 17 to 11 as the Crusaders await news on All Black prop George Bower’s knee injury. They’re expected to receive scan results on Thursday.

The Crusaders are expecting more healthy bodies back after their bye, including Sam Whitelock (hand), fullback Will Jordan (concussion related illness), lock Zach Gallagher (hamstring), while Oli Jager (neck), Cullen Grace (shoulder) and Ethan Blackadder (calf) are expected back soon after.

After running in seven tries on the wing this season, blockbusting utility back Leicester Fainga’anuku will play at centre with Braydon Ennor rested.

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Will Gualter, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Jack Goodhue, Macca Springer, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Corey Kellow, Sione Havili-Talitui, Dom Gardiner, Quinten Strange, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor (c), Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Tom Christie, Willi Heinz, David Havili, Melani Nanai.

While it looks like an almost impossible task for Moana Pasifika to come out on top, seeing as they haven’t won any games this season, Aaron Mauger isn’t without hope.

He regards Levi Aumua and Danny Toala as a midfield combination that can rival any other in Super Rugby Pacific and certainly they have the power and pace to test the Crusaders defence.

Moana Pasifika are again without the influential Christian Lealiifano, who is out with a neck injury and Lincoln McClutchie again gets the nod to play first-five, next to his Hawke’s Bay team-mate Ereatara Enari, who’ll start at halfback.

Except for prop Joe ‘Apikotoa being promoted to the starting side and Isi Tu’ungafasi looking to make his second cap for the year off the bench, Mauger has named an identical squad to the one that faced off against the Highlanders at home last week.

For Mauger it will be an emotional return to Christchurch to coach against the team he spent eight years playing for.

He’ll be hoping Moana Pasifika’s defence can hold up better than it’s done in recent weeks and that players don’t run out of gas over the last 20 minutes.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai, Lincoln McClutchie, Ereatara Enari, Solomone Funaki (c), Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Faiilagi, Samuel Slade, Michael Curry, Joe ‘Apikotoa, Samuel Moli, Ezekiel Lindenmuth. Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole, Isi Tu’ungafasi, Mike McKee, Jonah Mau’u, Manu Paea, D’Angelo Leuila, Fine Inisi.

Highlanders v Hurricanes

Saturday, 7.05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Highlanders: TBC on Thursday

Hurricanes: TBC on Thursday

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Blues coach Leon MacDonald and his side have yet to win back-to-back games this year.

Blues v Rebels

Saturday, 9.35pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Blues: TBC on Thursday

Rebels: TBC on Thursday