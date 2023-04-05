Timing is everything for Crusaders centurion Richie Mo'unga

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Moana Pasifika. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: 7.05pm, Friday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Make no bones about it – Richie Mo’unga wouldn’t be Japan-bound next year if he hadn’t ticked off a goal he set shortly after stepping inside Rugby Park for the first time.

Becoming a Crusader was one thing, but joining a long-list of centurions at the Christchurch-based franchise, something he’ll achieve against Moana Pasifika on Friday night, was another thing entirely.

"This milestone was the top of the list in deciding when to head overseas. This was something I definitely wanted to tick off before I headed off. I guess that itself explains how much it means to me and my family,” Mo’unga said.

The 28-year-old will become the 24th player in Crusaders history to reach the mark, and recalls cracking the team in 2016 and noting how celebrated the franchise’s centurions were.

Names such as Richie McCaw, Dan Carter, Leon MacDonald, Reuben Thorne and Todd Blackadder – players Mo’unga watched every week with his father growing up in Christchurch – stood out.

“I wanted to be one myself. At the start it seemed so far-fetched and it would take a lot of work and effort, which it has, but to play 100 games for the club that I love and club that I grew up watching just means a lot.”

When all is said and done this year and Mo’unga heads to Japan on a three-year deal with Toshiba, he could have as many as 109 caps to his name, should he sit out one game (All Blacks rest) and the Crusaders go on to play in the final.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders No 10 Richie Mo’unga, left, and head coach Scott Robertson after the red and blacks won the Super Rugby title last year in Auckland.

Mo’unga (1112 points) won’t catch Carter (1711) as leading points scorer in franchise history, but he’ll finish in second spot, comfortably ahead of Andrew Mehrtens (990 in 87 games), and could move up from 10th on the all-time try scoring list if he adds to his 30 five-pointers.

So, where does he rank amongst the team’s three gun first five-eighths? Three incredible players, as head coach Scott Robertson called them.

“Mehrts changed the way the game was played, he could play incredibly off his foot, he could put teams in the corner. DC had the all-round game. And Richie has come in and lit it up in a different way. He’s just such a great playmaker.

“He's a winner, he knows how to win, he knows how to close games out, he knows how to be brave in big moments, and that's just grown on the biggest stage as he's gone along."

One thing Mo’unga has done that stands alone is lead the 13-times champions to six titles in as many years, starting in 2017 after Robertson took over from Todd Blackadder as coach.

As is the case with almost all players who were around when the Crusaders rolled into Johannesburg and beat the Lions in front of a hostile crowd at altitude, the 2017 season stands out above all others to Mo’unga.

“A young, keen team that hadn't had much experience. And a franchise that hadn't won a Super Rugby title since 2008. 2017 was the start of our reign, and it was when we proved a lot of people wrong.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Aaron Webb has seen many changes in ten years managing the Crusaders Academy, but they're still aimed at making better people.

Much has been made of Mo’unga’s close relationship with Robertson, which he hammered home both when ‘Razor’ was named All Blacks coach in waiting last month and again this week.

However, as much credit as he gives Robertson for helping him become one of the best playmakers in the world, he gives just as much to Crusaders assistant coach and Linwood stalwart Scott Hansen.

“He has been the one that’s been there from the start, since I started playing club footy for Linwood. I remember I had a meeting with him. I was just out of school and I wanted to play senior footy and there wasn’t many other clubs around Christchurch that thought I’d be able to play senior footy.

“I remember his words. ‘You’re good enough, you’re old enough, son.’”

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Will Gualter, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Jack Goodhue, Macca Springer, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Corey Kellow, Sione Havili-Talitui, Dom Gardiner, Quinten Strange, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor (c), Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder, Jamie Hannah, Tom Christie, Willi Heinz, David Havili, Melani Nanai.