Blues back Beauden Barrett to turn round form slump against Melbourne Rebels

Beauden Barrett is back at No 10 after his Chiefs shocker, with his Blues team backing him to respond.

It’s been a long, long time since these sort of doubts have swirled around perennially world-class No 10 Beauden Barrett as he contemplates a personal form slump that’s indicative of the struggles of his Blues team in Super Rugby Pacific.

But as the 3-3 Blues, still searching for back-to-back victories in 2023, gathered in Auckland ahead of their trip to Melbourne for Saturday’s round 7 clash against the Rebels, there was a staunch view that better times were just around the corner for both Barrett and his franchise who marched to last year’s final with a remarkable 15-match win streak.

Barrett’s form had been unremarkable to say the least leading into last Saturday’s visit to the undefeated Chiefs, and then a horror first half in which he brainsnapped a certain try with a schoolboy error, fluffed a couple of conversions, dropped a simple ball and generally struggled to assert himself with anything but hurried kicks exacerbated that.

The 112-test All Black and two-time world player of the year got better as the match wore on, but the Blues’ fortunes didn’t as they continued a theme of profligacy in 2023 that has cost them dearly. Much as they did against the Crusaders on Eden Park a few weeks earlier, Leon MacDonald’s side blundered a succession of clear-cut try-scoring chances over the run home in Hamilton, and let their opponents off the hook as they scrambled an unlikely 20-13 victory.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks Barometer: Who's in the 33-man squad ahead of the World Cup in France?

* Beauden Barrett’s shocker bad news for Blues, not so concerning for All Blacks

* Super Rugby Pacific: Leon MacDonald insists Blues have game in good shape



But it’s a new week, and with a few tweaks to a team that still has a top-end look about it, hope springs eternal in the big city that the wheel is about to turn.

Not surprisingly Blues skipper Dalton Papalii and assistant coach Craig McGrath were both eager to spring to Barrett’s defence as he gets another crack at No 10 against the Rebels.

SKY SPORT Blues playmaker Beauden Barrett bungles a simple try against the Chiefs by inexplicably stepping on the dead-ball line.

The Blues have rested fullback Stephen Perofeta and No 8 Hoskins Sotutu this week (Zarn Sullivan and Adrian Choat come in), have promoted veteran lock Patrick Tuipulotu to starting duty and brought back star strike-weapon Mark Telea (off his designated week off) in their only starting alterations.

And there’s high expectation that Barrett will leave his struggles in his wake.

“It’s Beaudy Barrett – he’s been there and done that,” said Papalii. “He’s that much of a veteran and professional, he knows where he’s at and I’m behind him 100 percent. I’m behind anyone in the team, in form or out of form. He’s focusing on himself. When he’s playing well, the whole team is playing well. We’re right behind him.”

“Beauden is a world-class player, and by his own standards he’ll know it wasn’t his best performance,” said McGrath of his Hamilton miscue. “But it’s a collective thing too. It’s everyone, 1 to 23, making sure we nail our stuff. He’ll be fine. He’s hungry like everyone, but it’s a collective thing, for sure.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images It was the Chiefs celebrating and the Blues commiserating last Saturday night in Hamiton.

However Papalii reinforced that this was a serious matter when he was asked if Barrett had copped a hard time for his ingoal mishap.

“Not really,” stared back the skipper. “You don’t rub it in to any player who’s, not struggling, but trying to find their form again. We haven’t been in-form as a team, and there’s no point in pointing the finger. We’ve got to find solutions by working together to get wins.

“We’re nearly there. It feels like this is the week we’re going to put it all together and make the masterpiece.”

It was noted that Barrett had been reluctant to engage the line so far this year. Again McGrath had his man’s back.

“It’s sometimes the quality of ball we’re getting,” he added. “It’s easy to sit back and say why isn’t he taking on the line? But it’s a collective thing. If we’re on slow ball, he’s not playing on top, so it’s on everyone up front to deliver so we can release Beauden and the players outside of him.

“It’s more about winning collision areas to get front-foot ball for those guys to take the line on.”

And, as you would expect, Barrett is certainly not sidestepping any self-doubts.

“He’s hungry,” said McGrath. “He’s the ultimate professional. He’s heard outside noise before. I’m sure he doesn’t read the papers and have a Facebook page. He’s just about getting his job done, and we’re all thoroughly behind him.”

SKY SPORT The Chiefs edge the Blues 20-13 in Hamilton to go six straight in Super Rugby Pacific.

McGrath also echoed his boss’ insistence that the Blues are not far off the mark, despite their unflattering record and frustrating inability to put the ball down over the line.

“As a coaching and playing group we feel like our game is progressing and probably ahead of where we were this time last year, even though we were winning more than we are currently. We like the direction we’re heading, and we just need to nail the 1-percenters to make sure we finish our opportunities.”

Added Papalii: “We’re not executing in those final moments. Against the Crusaders we dropped the ball over the line twice in the last 15 minutes. The Brumbies game was close, and against the Chiefs we had it but didn’t execute in those final moments. When it comes down to crunch time, we need to have that ruthless mindset where we execute. Nail those big moments, then it’s happy days.”

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Anton Segner, Dalton Papalii (c), Adrian Choat, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay. Reserves: Soane Vikena, Ofa Tuungafasi, James Lay, Cameron Suafoa, Tom Robinson, Sam Nock, Corey Evans, Caleb Tangitau.