Bye week couldn't be timed better for dinged up Crusaders

All things considered, Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson will take it.

And so he should. Despite a horror injury toll and a shock loss to Fijian Drua, they’ve scraped into their bye week with a 5-2 record.

That seemed a heck of a long way off after their shock loss to the Drua, particularly as big-name players such as Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Sam Whitelock, Ethan Blackadder, Cullen Grace and David Havili sat broken.

The reality is the Crusaders are arguably the only team in the competition which could absorb an injury toll which hit 17 last week, many of them key players, and keep winning.

It hasn’t been pretty, especially not during their 38-21 come-from-behind win over Moana Pasifika in Christchurch on Friday, but it’s perhaps a big ask to expect a team which has fielded nine debutants and used 40 players through seven games to be polished.

“I don't think we'd have named that team to run out at the start of the year, but that's what it is, guys stepped up, we got the win and we're going into the bye 5-2,” Robertson said.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders pivot Richie Mo’unga on his way to setting up the Crusaders’ opening try against Moana Pasifika on Friday night.

He’d just watched his team overcome an improving Moana Pasifika team without 10 first-choice players and a bunch of others, the theme of his final season in charge of the Crusaders, one he’s spent more time than ever before in meetings with medical staff.

But he can see the light. Even after Jack Goodhue’s return from a groin injury lasted 16 minutes before a head knock ended his night, and centre Leicester Fainga’anuku was scratched due to sore ribs and a tight calf muscle.

The reinforcements are coming after the bye. In fact, Whitelock (broken hand) would have played on Friday if the Crusaders had lost another lock with captain Scott Barrett on a rest week.

Will Jordan, Cullen Grace, Oli Jager and Ethan Blackadder are also expected back when or soon after they regroup, just in time for the reigning champions to start building towards the crunch stage of the competition, the time of year they’re masters at peaking for.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson is expecting plenty of healthy bodies after their bye week.

While they’re bracing for bad news regarding prop George Bower’s knee injury next week, and Reece (knee), Fletcher Newell (foot) and Mitch Dunshea (chest) are done for the year, Robertson can only hope the return of a host of guns will bring slicker and more clinical performances.

"Yeah, it did,” Robertson said when asked if he was disappointed with his team’s tackling against Moana Pasifika on a night they missed 33 tackles, many of them on Levi Aumua and Timoci Tavatavanawai.

“We didn't stick a lot of our stuff in our second shoulder, we talked about it during the week, we practised it during the week, and it was our focus. We could have been a lot better."

The Crusaders’ scrum was dominant and their lineout was improved, something interim captain Codie Taylor pledged to fix this week, but the accurate performance assistant coach James Marshall spoke about on the eve of the match remains elusive.

Sure, they scored a couple of cracking tries, but too often their attack broke down due to passes finding grass or players fumbling away possession.

“It’s not a lack of effort,” Robertson said after pausing in a bid to pinpoint the cause of the ongoing problem.

“Guys were getting off the ground and working hard. We just didn’t finish a lot of our passes to keep the pressure on them, and [we] put pressure on ourselves.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Crusaders fullback Will Jordan is among those set to soon return for the red and blacks.

Speaking of pressure, the way Moana Pasifika stacked it on the Crusaders after they conceded points, rather than allowing it to compound like it has in recent weeks, is what impressed coach Aaron Mauger most.

Still searching for their first win, they led the 21-17 at halftime, before a fortunate bounce of the ball led to Crusaders lock Dom Gardiner scoring the go-ahead try, and Moana Pasifika flanker Miracle Faiilagi botched a try which would have pulled his side to within three points in the 77th minute.

"That shows we're not far away against the best team in the competition,” Mauger said, praising his team’s improving resilience.

"It has been tough, eh. We've had some Monday mornings where it's been a big job to get the group back up and really build belief around how we go and perform in the next game.”