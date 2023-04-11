Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Brumbies keeping Kiwi teams honest

While Beauden Barrett struggles for form in Super Rugby Pacific, Richie Mo'unga gets a tick of approval

Analysis: Thank goodness for the Brumbies.

Having a genuine title contender from across the ditch is crucial for this competition, and the Canberra-based side is just that.

Super Rugby Pacific is still lacking parity – the key ingredient for any competition if it’s to be absorbing and attract eyeballs throughout – but the Brumbies are at least ensuring it won’t be a four-horse race between the Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Blues.

They’re sure flying the Australian flag, having nabbed the only Kiwi scalp – against the Blues in Melbourne – from 12 matches between teams from either side of the Tasman. And who knows how they’d have fared against the injury-hit Crusaders last month if they didn’t rest their Wallaby guns.

Don’t expect them to do so against the Hurricanes (away), Highlanders (home) and Chiefs (home), not when they’ve put themselves in a prime position to push for a top-two spot as the halfway mark of the regular season approaches.

Here are this week’s power rankings, in which staff ignore the official ladder and rank the 12 teams.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Tamati Tua of the Brumbies scores against the Reds in Brisbane last week.

1. CHIEFS (6-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

Rested after their taxing tussle with the Blues, the Chiefs head to Wellington to put their unbeaten record on the line against the Hurricanes in what shapes as the match of round eight.

2. HURRICANES (6-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

Let another bonus point go begging, this time against the Highlanders in Dunedin, but recorded their first scalp against a fellow NZ team of the season.

Now, having already lost to the Blues at home in round three, we’ll find out how they match up against another genuine heavyweight.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Crusaders are expected to get some healthy bodies back after their bye week.

3. CRUSADERS (5-2) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

It wasn’t pretty. But their immense depth got them through to their bye week in decent shape.

Arguably no other side in the competition would have salvaged a 5-2 record with an injury toll which hit 17 last week, especially not with the bulk of the wounded being big-name players.

4. BRUMBIES (6-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

If this team bags a top-two spot, look out.

Equipped to deal with the physicality of the Kiwi franchises, nobody wants to go to Canberra in June for sudden-death code.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Blues wing Mark Telea scores against the Rebels in Melbourne last weekend.

5. BLUES (4-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 5

Nobody should get carried away with any team doing anything against the Rebels.

However, the Blues at least did what they couldn’t pull off against the Force in their last clash with an Australian side – bag a bonus point win.

6. HIGHLANDERS (3-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

As confirmed by their defeat to the Hurricanes in Dunedin, a 14th straight derby defeat, the Highlanders are a good notch bellow their compatriots.

Anyone who watched them fumble and bumble possession away against the Hurricanes would have been forgiven for wondering if there was a hole in the Forsyth Barr Stadium roof.

The good news for the Highlanders is they play the Force (away) and Waratahs (away) after their bye.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The going has been tough for Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava, left, and his side when they’ve met NZ teams.

7. FIJIAN DRUA (3-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 7

The first thing fans ought to do when pondering how the Drua might fare is to check where they’re playing.

A completely different beast at home in the heat, a clash with the Brumbies in chilly Canberra on Friday night could be a tough watch.

8. WESTERN FORCE (2-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

Rested after a brutal run against New Zealand teams, the battle-hardened Force will fancy their chances against the Waratahs (away) and Highlanders (home) the next fortnight.

9. WARATAHS (1-5) PREVIOUS RANK 11

Get a bump in the rankings courtesy of the Rebels and Reds stinking it up. But the Waratahs need to start winning, starting against the Force in Sydney on Saturday.

10. REBELS (2-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 9

Simply folded after taking a shock 17-13 halftime lead over the Blues, leaking a staggering seven tries in a limp display of so called defending.

Sure, losing hookers Alex Mafi and Jordan Uelese in the first half was brutal, but that’s no excuse for their meek tackling.

11. REDS (2-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 10

If Brad Thorn wasn’t a dead man walking already, it certainly sounds like he is in the aftermath of the Reds’ embarrassing 52-24 defeat to the Brumbies in front of their home fans.

Moana Pasifika in Samoa is hardly an enticing match up to get back on track.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Moana Pasifika gave the Crusaders a scare in Christchurch last week.

12. MOANA PASIFIKA (0-7) PREVIOUS RANK: 12

You get the feeling their first win isn’t far away after watching them give the Crusaders a serious scare in Christchurch last week.

It would be fitting if it goes down against the Reds in Apia on Friday afternoon, when they take their first home game to Samoa.