Lights out: Hurricanes vs Chiefs blockbuster rescheduled

The Hurricanes-Chiefs match has been moved forward this week.

Incomplete upgrades on Sky Stadium’s lights have forced the top-of-the-table clash between the Hurricanes and Chiefs to be rescheduled.

Originally slated for a 7.05pm kickoff in Wellington on Saturday night, the Super Rugby Pacific match will instead be played at 2.35pm.

Sky Stadium officials had hoped the upgrades would be completed last week. However, high winds kept workers grounded and dragged out the month-long project.

The lights are on track to be tested later this week, albeit not in time to risk sticking with the night fixture.

“Although the time change would be inconvenient for some people, the safety of the stadium’s contractors needed to be the priority,” Hurricanes boss Avan Lee said in a statement.

“The silver lining is that this will now be a fantastic chance for our young fans and their families to get out and connect as a community and watch a top-of-the-table match.“

Lee went on to label the match “arguably the most important match of the season so far” – a fair call given the Hurricanes are yet to beat a genuine title contender this season.

SKY SPORT While Beauden Barrett struggles for form in Super Rugby Pacific, Richie Mo'unga gets a tick of approval

Having feasted on a heavy diet of Australian sides, the Hurricanes beat the struggling Highlanders last week but lost to the Blues in round three.

Should they topple the unbeaten Chiefs, who have played a game less than the Hurricanes, they will go outright top of the table.