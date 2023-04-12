Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for week eight

Niko Jones will wear the Moana Pasifika No 7 jersey for the first time in Apia on Friday (file photo).

With the Crusaders, Blues and Highlanders all sitting out round eight with a bye, New Zealand focus will be on Apia and Wellington in Super Rugby Pacific.

Moana Pasifika make a rare foray into the islands with a Friday afternoon match against the Reds in Apia where they seek their first win of the season after pushing the Crusaders close.

Then on Saturday afternoon is the feature match of a truncated round when the Hurricanes and Chiefs meet in a top of the table clash.

Originally scheduled for a 7pm kickoff, the Wellington blockbuster will now be played at 2.35pm due to a floodlight issue, which will please the purists no end.

Here’s how the teams stack up:

Moana Pasifika v Reds

Friday, 4.05pm, Apia Park, Samoa

Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger has called in Niko Jones for the first time this season as his team take on the Reds in Friday’s historic game.

For the first time in Moana Pasifika’s short history they are playing a Super Rugby Pacific game in Samoa, with the game taking place at Apia Park. Fourteen of their squad are Manu Samoa representatives.

For the occasion, Mauger has selected the son of All Blacks legend, Sir Michael Jones, to play at openside flanker.

This is Moana Pasifika’s best chance yet of winning a game this season and they’re going up against a Reds team that suffered a confidence-denting 52-24 loss to the Brumbies last weekend.

Also in the Moana Pasifika team is prop Isi Tu’ungafasi, who’ll be starting his first game this year, while Mike McKee replaces Sam Slade in the second row and lock the scrum with regular starter Michael Curry.

The key to victory will be on how well Moana Pasifika perform at the end of the game and with the temperature expected to hit 31C, that could be an issue.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai, Lincoln McClutchie, Ereatara Enari, Solomone Funaki (c), Niko Jones, Miracle Faiilagi, Mike McKee, Michael Curry, Isi Tu’ungafasi, Samiuela Moli, Ezekiel Lindenmuth. Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Abraham Pole, Suetena Asomua, Potu Leavasa, Sione Tu’ipulotu, Manu Paea, D’Angelo Leuila, Fine Inisi.

Reds: TBC

Hurricanes v Chiefs

Saturday, 2.35pm, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Hurricanes: TBC

Chiefs: TBC