Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Chiefs and Crusaders rematch looms large

The Chiefs keep the Hurricanes scoreless in the second half to register seventh win in a row.

Analysis: It’s always nice to have things to look forward to, but next week’s rematch between the Chiefs and Crusaders can’t come soon enough.

There’s been some fine derbies through the first half of the competition, but next week’s clash between the reigning champion Crusaders and the unbeaten Chiefs, assuming they beat the Drua this week, should top them all.

The Chiefs are top dogs, a confident bunch who have rolled the Crusaders, Blues, Hurricanes and Highlanders, and have so far dodged the injury bug that’s ravaged them in recent years and instead latched on to the other NZ franchises.

Should they handle the dangerous Drua this weekend, and make it two from two against the Crusaders, it’s difficult to look at their schedule and see them not bagging the top-seed and the home field advantage in the playoffs that goes with it.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Brumbies keeping Kiwi teams honest

* Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Beauden Barrett sinking the Blues

* Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Hurricanes flattered by soft schedule

* Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Blues botch golden opportunity to end streak



Here are this week’s power rankings, in which staff ignore the official ladder and rank the 12 teams.

1. CHIEFS (7-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

Confirmed their status as top dogs at the halfway mark. Now, chat of an unbeaten campaign has started brewing.

That will only ramp up if they back up their season-opening win against the Crusaders in Christchurch with another victory against the red and blacks next week in Hamilton.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Chiefs beat the Crusaders in Christchurch in the opening round of the season.

2. BRUMBIES (7-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

Fended off the Drua’s latest quest to knock over a big gun to ensure their will be no simmering frustrations during their bye week.

We’ll next see the top Australian side in action against the Hurricanes Friday week in Wellington. Buckle up for that one.

3. CRUSADERS (5-2) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

Fresh from a timely bye week, expect the Crusaders to roll out some players back from injury against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday.

It’s still too soon for Cullen Grace and Ethan Blackadder, but Sam Whitelock and Will Jordan could be amongst those finally off the injury list.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua on the charge against the Chiefs in Wellington last week.

4. HURRICANES (6-2) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

Have a bye week to stew over the reality check the Chiefs dished up in Wellington.

Here’s what’s ahead when they return to action: Brumbies (home), Fijian Drua (away), Moana Pasifika (home), Chiefs (away), Blues (away), Crusaders (home).

5. BLUES (4-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 5

Having hammered the Rebels before their bye, you have to fancy the Blues’ chances of finally recording back-to-back with the Waratahs coming to town on Saturday.

In fact, with the Drua and Moana Pasifika to follow, they’ve got a good chance to build up a head of steam before they visit the Crusaders next month, not that anyone should take the Drua for granted – particularly not in Lautoka.

6. FIJIAN DRUA (3-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 7

Turns out they can take their helter-skelter and highly entertaining brand on the road, as they showed against the Brumbies last week.

The Chiefs have been warned ahead of their clash in Hamilton on Friday night.

7. HIGHLANDERS (3-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

One of four teams coming off a bye, you sense it’s essentially must-win time for the Highlanders when they visit the Force and Waratahs the next fortnight.

After all, we know they haven’t been able to knock over a New Zealand team in more than two years.

Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images Max Jorgensen and the Waratahs face the Blues at Eden Park this weekend.

8. WARATAHS (2-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 9

Finally, some signs of life from the Waratahs, arguably the biggest under performers of the season.

But beating the Force is one thing. The Blues at Eden Park this weekend will be telling.

9. REDS (3-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 11

Coach Brad Thorn lives to see another day.

Yep, the Reds badly needed their 40-28 win over Moana Pasifika last week ahead of their bye week. The Force and Waratahs after their week off shape as opportunities to further rebound.

10. REBELS (2-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 10

Idle last weekend, the Rebels get the Crusaders on Friday night – a team they haven’t beaten since the opening round of the 2015 season.

Including 85-26 and 66-0 pastings, they’ve been outscored 341-98 in the six heavy defeats to the Crusaders that have followed.

11. FORCE (2-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

If you’re going to take a punt on when an Australian side will take a second Kiwi scalp, don’t look past the possibility of the Force knocking over the Highlanders in Perth on Saturday.

Remember, they gave them a scare in Invercargill last month, and the Highlanders are set to be without gun halfback Aaron Smith.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Lincoln McClutchie and Moana Pasifika are still searching for their first win of the season.

12. MOANA PASIFIKA (0-8) PREVIOUS RANK: 12

So much for marking their historic first match on Samoan soil with a maiden win this season.

They scored some typically cracking tries, but until they can steady their set piece – their scrum melted against the Reds – they’re going to struggle to break their duck.