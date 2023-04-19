Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round nine

Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock is back from a broken hand and will start against the Rebels on Friday night.

It’s almost time to say goodbye to the watered down rounds, but not before one last weekend featuring just four matches.

While the Hurricanes, Moana Pasifika, Brumbies and Reds put their feet up, the unbeaten Chiefs, Crusaders, Blues and Highlanders are in action over Anzac Weekend.

The Chiefs and Fijian Drua kickoff the action in Hamilton on Friday night, followed by the Crusaders paying the Rebels a visit in Melbourne.

We’ll find out on Saturday night if the Blues can finally stitch back-to-back wins together when they host the Waratahs at Eden Park, before the Highlanders clash with the Force for the second time this season, this time in Perth.

Here are the first lineups for the week, before the teams playing on Saturday are confirmed on Thursday.

Chiefs v Fijian Drua

Friday, 7.05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

The Chiefs will be without All Blacks Sam Cane and Luke Jacobson on Friday night because of their head knocks suffered in last Saturday's 33-17 win over the Hurricanes.

While Clayton McMillan's unbeaten side returned to the top of the standings with the win in Wellington – their seventh in a row – loose forwards Cane and Jacobson are unavailable this week while the pair go through concussion protocols.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Chiefs captain Sam Cane will miss his team’s match against Fijian Drua on Friday night.

All Blacks halfback Brad Weber also drops out but is only rested for the visit of Fijian Drua in Hamilton.

Coach McMillan indicated the trio would likely return for their highly anticipated clash with the defending champion Crusaders in Hamilton next Saturday night.

Meanwhile, two-test lock Josh Lord is also poised for his first appearance in 11 months after his serious knee injury and has been named on the bench against the Drua.

All up, the Chiefs have made eight changes to their starting side and All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will be skipper in the absence of co-captains Cane and Weber.

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson, Daniel Rona, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Cortez Ratima; Pita Gus Sowakula, Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Brodie Retallick (capt), John Ryan, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Jared Proffit, Solomone Tukuafu, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i, Simon Parker, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Gideon Wrampling.

Fijian Drua: Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese, Apisalome Vota, Michael Naitokani, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Teti Tela, Penia Matawalu; Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Elia Canakaivata, Joseva Tamani, Leone Rotuisolia, Isoa Nasilasila, Samuela Tawake, Tevita Ikanivere (capt), Haereiti Hetet. Reserves: Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Jone Tiko, Chris Minimbi, Rusiate Nasove, Philip Baselala, Kalione Nasoko, Kitione Taliga.

Crusaders v Rebels

Friday, 9.35pm, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Here comes the heavy artillery.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has named fit-again forwards Sam Whitelock and Cullen Grace to face the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday night, signalling light at the end of the tunnel for the injury-hit franchise.

Fullback Will Jordan (concussion related illness) was “very close” to being named for his first match of the year, while Ethan Blackadder (calf) and Oli Jager (neck) are also nearing a return.

Named on the bench, loose forward Grace hasn’t played since he was forced out of the team’s season-opening loss to the Chiefs inside 10 minutes with a shoulder injury, while Whitelock will start alongside captain Scott Barrett after being sidelined since fracturing his hand in the team’s narrow win over the Blues on March 18.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders loose forward Cullen Grace hasn’t played since he was hurt early in round one against the Chiefs in Christchurch.

“Cullen is great, when he first got the injury he thought it was going to be a lot longer, so he's been excited, he will bring a lot of energy off the bench and Sam is Sam. You know what he's like, he'd play every minute of every game if he could. For him being on the sideline has been quite tough,” Robertson said.

Robertson also confirmed they’d opted to give blockbusting utility Leicester Fainga’anuku, who was scratched against Moana Pasifika a fortnight ago with a tight calf muscles, an extra week off.

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Pepesana Patafilo, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Macca Springer, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Dom Gardiner, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder, Quinten Strange, Cullen Grace, Willi Heinz, Jack Goodhue, Dallas McLeod.

Rebels: TBC

Blues v Waratahs

Saturday, 7.05pm. Eden Park, Auckland

Blues: TBC Thursday

Waratahs: TBC Thursday

Force v Highlanders

Saturday, 9.45pm, HBF Park, Perth

Highlanders: TBC Thursday

Force: TBC Thursday