Late surge powers Crusaders to come-from-behind win over Rebels

Crusaders halfback Mitchell Drummond in action against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday night.

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Crusaders 43 (Macca Springer try 12min, David Havili tries 21min, 55th min, Cullen Grace 62min, Ioane Moananu 70min, Dallas McLeod 82min; Richie Mo’unga 5 con, pen) Rebels 27 (Brad Wilkin try 15min, Vaiolini Ekuasi try 17min, Ryan Louwrens try 25min; Reece Hodge 3 con, 2 pen). HT: 12-24

Yellow card: Vaiolini Ekuasi (Rebels) 61min

Ioane Moananu wasn’t even meant to be playing, yet it was the powerful rake who played a big hand in saving the Crusaders’ blushes against the Rebels on Friday night.

A late addition to the 23 after Codie Taylor was scratched before kickoff, Moananu came off the bench and marched through a couple of tackles on his way to the line as the Crusaders powered to a crucial 43-27 win in Melbourne.

His 70th minute strike followed hot on the heels of Reece Hodge booting the Rebels into the lead with a penalty goal, raising hopes of their first win against the red and blacks since 2015.

However, the Crusaders finally stitched together a lengthy passage of play and cashed in against a team which had frustrated them much of the night, before Dallas McLeod sealed an unlikely bonus point after the hooter.

Indeed, a couple of weeks after the Rebels led the Blues at halftime before capitulating, they gave the visitors all they could handle after earning a 24-12 halftime buffer against the team which had beaten them by an average of 41 points the last six games, outscoring them by a whopping 341-98.

Nobody could be blamed for wondering if the Crusaders were guilty of glancing ahead to next week’s fixture against the unbeaten Chiefs, not after they came out of the gates and continued the season-long theme of lacking cohesion.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Replacement hooker Ioane Moananu scored a crunch try for the Crusaders against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday night.

The return of some heavy artillery was supposed to bring about the return of the clinical rugby the Crusaders are renowned for, but they fumbled and bumbled away possession through inaccuracy for much of the night.

Many of the mistakes were real head-scratchers, including a knock-on in a lineout which wiped out a Macca Springer try, but perhaps none more so than halfback Mitchell Drummond fumbling the ball at the back of a scrum, before losing it forward and blowing a golden chance to strike after the halftime hooter.

Renowned for striking either side of the half, it was one of a stack of botched chances they failed to take in a bid to narrow the 24-12 halftime deficit.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Crusaders midfielder David Havili scored two tries against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday night.

Never before had the Rebels scored as many points against the Crusaders in the first half, but they made it look easy as they dotted down three times inside the opening half hour.

They got some help from a Brodie McAlister over-throw – the Crusaders’ 11th ranked lineout again faltered at key times – in the lead up to Brad Wilkin’s try, which was also made possible after Joe Moody failed to pick up a loose ball.

No 8 Vaiolini Ekuasi’s 90-metre dash also came off a Crusaders’ mistake, after he gobbled up a deflected David Havili pass and took it the other way.

What ought to frustrate Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson more was the fact the Chiefs put on a handling clinic in atrocious conditions in Hamilton a couple of hours earlier against the Drua.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor had a busy night against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday night.

However, on a night wing Springer scored his first Super Rugby try, and Cullen Grace came off the bench and dotted down in his first game back from a shoulder injury suffered in round one, they kept their heads and bagged maximum points.

The big moment

How about Counties Manukau hooker Moananu keeping his legs pumping and scoring the all-important five pointer. It broke the Rebels’ resolve.

Match rating

8/10. Sure, Crusaders fans will have pulled their hair out through the first 50 minutes, but this was a heck of a contest, one featuring ample running metres (Crusaders 700m and Rebels 536m), and boosted by the Rebels’ fierce and up-tempo play, The Aussies just can’t put 80 minutes together.

MVP

David Havili. Making his first start since hurting his shoulder against the Drua, the midfielder scored a brace and was instrumental in keeping things together as the pressure went on.

The big picture

All eyes will quickly move to Hamilton next Saturday night, when the table-topping Chiefs put their unbeaten record on the line against the third-placed Crusaders.

Should the reigning champs fall to the Chiefs for the second time this year, they can essentially forget about clinching the top seed.