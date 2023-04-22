Blues go two in a row with seven-try Super Rugby Pacific romp over NSW Waratahs

At Eden Park, Auckland: Blues 55 (Ricky Riccitelli 2 tries 12min, 51min, Zarn Sullivan 2 tries 38min, 44min, Caleb Clarke try 57min, Sam Darry try 64min, Cameron Suafoa try 75min; Stephen Perofeta 2 pens, con; Beauden Barrett 6 cons), Waratahs 21 (Mahe Vailanu try 29min, Dylan Pietsch try 60min, Teddy Wilson try 73min; Ben Donaldson 2 cons; Jack Bowen con). HT: 20-7.

Yellow card: Mahe Vailanu (Waratahs) 36min.

The Blues have gone back to back for the first time in 2023, but the Super Rugby Pacific championship hopefuls should resist breaking out the party hats and streamers given the nature of the opposition.

The old trans-Tasman rivalry – if you could call it that – ain’t what it used to be. In fact it’s as one-sided as it has ever been and the parlous state of these Waratahs is a prime example of the struggles Australian rugby is having putting five, or even three or four, competitive sides on the paddock on a weekly basis.

Certainly these Tahs, shorn a few key internationals on designated rest and a couple of other useful types to injury, were no match for a full-strength Blues lineup that romped to a seven tries to three victory that was probably even more decisive than the final digits indicated. That made it a telling 13-1 for the season in trans-Tasman matchups, with the Brumbies’ victory over the Blues in Melbourne shining like a beacon as the sole tick on the Aussie side of the ledger.

READ MORE:

* Chiefs unscathed, primed for Crusaders blockbuster after bruising clash with Fijian Drua

* Late surge powers Crusaders to comeback win over Rebels

* Chiefs leave it late to overcome Fijian Drua for eighth successive win in Super Rugby Pacific



The Waratahs battled away bravely until the end, and kept the Blues honest in their hunt for the bonus point with a couple of second-half tries. But the home side had just too much firepower for the visitors to contain as hooker Ricky Riccitelli and replacement back Zarn Sullivan crossed for a brace of tries apiece, and Caleb Clarke, Sam Darry and Cameron Suafoa also got on the scoresheet.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Zarn Sullivan powers over for the first of his two tries for the Blues against the Waratahs at Eden Park.

The bonus-point victory takes the Blues, who were strong up front, and got big nights out of Clarke, Rieko Ioane, Mark Telea, Beauden Barrett, Sullivan and Hoskins Sotutu with ball in hand, to 5-3 for the season and on to 26 competition points. They are well in the hunt, with the Drua and Moana Pasifika to come over the next fortnight.

The Blues’ first half effort was somewhat of a mixed bag, with some scintillating running rugby rather ruined by a succession of handling errors that undid much of the good work from the home side. But, still, they were dominant enough to run in two tries to one, bang over a pair of penalties and take a 20-7 lead into the break.

Hooker Riccitelli – his fifth of the season, via the customary driving route – and replacement back Sullivan (on for the crocked Stephen Perofeta), off a nice angled run and a Barrett flick-on, scored the tries for the Blues, either side of a rolling maul effort from visiting hooker Mahe Vailanu.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Blues wing Caleb Clarke coasts in for the try in the Blues’ 55-21 victory over the Waratahs on Saturday night.

With the night dry, but the surface still a little slippery from recent rain, it was unfair to expect perfection from the home side, and they would have been happy enough with some eye-catching running metres from Clarke (116), Ioane (45) and Barrett (41), if not their ability to finish the surges.

The scores kept coming over the run home, with Sullivan and Riccitelli (now equal top try-scorer for the season) doubling their tallies, and Clarke, Darry and Suafoa cashing in on the home side’s dominance.

In a phase of their season about racking up the wins, the Blues got the job done nicely.

The big moment

If there was such a thing in a match of this nature, Sullivan’s first try just before halftime, which took the Blues from 13-7 to 20-7, established the sort of breathing room their first-spell dominance required.

Match rating

610: Hard to get too picky in a 10-try affair, but the wet surface made handling tricky at times, and both sides were guilty of perhaps trying a bit much. Still plenty to shout about for the small crowd.

MVP

We’ve been waiting for something explosive from the powerhouse wing all season, and this was the first hint that Clarke might be rounding into some decent form. He ran for 133 metres, 116 of them coming in a rampant first 40, beat 3 defenders and made 4 clean breaks. That All Blacks No 11 jersey is in safe hands.

The big picture

For the Blues, in a phase of their season when they need to string the victories together, this was an important second win on the bounce, keeping them hot on the heels of the Crusaders and Hurricanes, in third and fourth, respectively. The Tahs’ sixth defeat in eight leaves them well off the pace, but in a competition with a ridiculously low bar for finals footy, still right in the race for eighth.