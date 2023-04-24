Super Rugby talking points: Winningest coach in history faces stern Chiefs test

There can now be no arguing Scott Robertson is the most winningest coach in Super Rugby history ahead of one of his biggest tests as Crusaders coach – an away match against the undefeated Chiefs.

Some might feel he already had gone clear of mentor and former Crusaders coach Robbie Deans (89 wins), but the fact Robertson wasn’t in the box for their round two triumph over the Highlanders due to a family bereavement clouded the matter.

Regardless, the Crusaders’ bonus point win over the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday night was either win No 90 or 91, if he gets credit for preparing the team in round two.

The All Blacks coach in waiting needed 14 fewer matches to go ahead of Deans and top a list which has an all Crusaders top-three.

Todd Blackadder failed to guide the most successful franchise in competition history to a title but won 85 of 132 matches in charge, according to Rugby Database statistics.

Robertson is without a doubt king, regardless whether he finishes up in June with a seventh Super Rugby crown in as many seasons.

Already the first and only person to win three-straight titles as both a player and coach, Robertson boasts a staggering 85% success rate, and could finish with as many as 100 wins (if he’s getting credit for the Highlanders win).

Photosport Crusaders coach Scott Robertson faces an unbeaten Chiefs outfit in Hamilton on Saturday.

However, for that to become a possibility the Crusaders will need to start by toppling the unbeaten Chiefs in the most anticipated game of the season on Saturday night.

All eyes will be on Hamilton, where the Chiefs can back up their opening-round trouncing of the Crusaders and take a huge step towards clinching the No 1 seed.

Responsible for five of the 14 defeats Robertson has tasted, no side has had more success against the Crusaders than the Chiefs since 2017.

On the back of their brutal defence and dominant breakdown work, they didn’t just beat the Crusaders in round one, they embarrassed them in front of their fans in Christchurch.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Chiefs celebrate during their emphatic round one win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Speaking shortly after dispatching the Drua last Friday, Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan and fill in captain Brodie Retallick didn’t shy away from the challenge they’re expecting to land on their door step, and called for their home fans to front and form an “intimidating” atmosphere.

On the other hand, the Crusaders were already talking Chiefs and planning for the fixture last week, before Robertson was asked by Australian broadcasters in Melbourne how they would prepare to make amends for what unfolded in round one.

“With full respect, good team, good cohesion, they are really clear about how they play. Good depth, and it’s going to be a hell of a match.”

Highlanders woes

The writing was on the walls when the Highlanders lost All Black halfbacks Aaron Smith (compassionate leave) and Folau Fakatava (illness) during the week.

But that won’t make their limp 30-17 defeat to the Western Force in Perth – just the second win by an Australian franchise over a Kiwi team this year – any easier to stomach for fans of the battling Dunedin-based franchise.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Connor Garden-Bachop cut a dejected figure after the Highlanders came up short against the Highlanders in Perth.

Three yellow cards, including two in the space of a minute to Ethan de Groot and Pari Pari Parkinson, certainly didn’t help – but their continued lack of x-factor and error-prone ways were just as dooming.

Forget the Waratahs’ pasting at the hands of the Blues on Saturday night, the Highlanders won’t get it so easy against the Sydneysiders, who will wheel out their rested Wallabies at home.

With the Chiefs (home) and Brumbies (away) to follow, it’s as close as it gets to must-win time in a competition that rewards eight of 12 teams with playoff footy.

Rest irks

It’s not just Kiwi fans who bemoan their teams being stripped of key players due to dictated rest weeks.

Australians are also becoming increasingly fed up with Wallabies sitting out matches, most recently during the Waratahs’ 55-21 hammering at the hands of the Blues.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Zarn Sullivan and the Blues lit up an understrength Waratahs side in Auckland on Saturday night.

Some might argue coach Darren Coleman was wise to sit the likes of Michael Hooper for a daunting trip to Eden Park and instead target the Highlanders in Sydney, but it didn’t sit well with some.

“Can’t pick a team of school boys....throwing them out to be a murder like this is cruel,” one fan posted on social media.

Others said they were so fed up with the competition resembling a glorified trial ahead of the World Cup they had stopped tuning in.

WEEK 9 RESULTS

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs 50 (Cortez Ratima, Shaun Stevenson, Kaylum Boshier, Damian McKenzie, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Etene Nanai-Seturo tries; McKenzie 5 con) Fijian Drua 17 (Elia Canakaivata, Michael Naitokani, Ilaisa Droasese tries; Teti Tela con). HT: 31-12.

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Crusaders 43 (Macca Springer, David Havili 2, Cullen Grace, Ioane Moananu, Dallas McLeod tries; Richie Mo’unga 5 con, pen) Rebels 27 (Brad Wilkin, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Ryan Louwrens tries; Reece Hodge 3 con, 2 pen). HT: 12-24

At Eden Park, Auckland: Blues 55 (Ricky Riccitelli 2, Zarn Sullivan 2, Caleb Clarke, Sam Darry, Cameron Suafoa tries; Stephen Perofeta 2 pens, con; Beauden Barrett 6 con) Waratahs 21 (Mahe Vailanu, Dylan Pietsch, Teddy Wilson tries; Ben Donaldson 2 con; Jack Bowen con). HT: 20-7.

At HBF Park, Perth: Western Force 30 (Penalty try, Bryce Hegarty, Manasa Mataele tries; Hegarty 2 con, 3 pen) Highlanders 17 (Connor Garden-Bachop, Andrew Makalio tries; Sam Gilbert 2 con, pen). HT: 24-3