Blues lose All Blacks pair to injury as Super Rugby Pacific surge continues

The Blues run in seven tries in a 55-21 victory over an outmatched Waratahs side at Eden Park.

The Blues may have lost a couple of All Blacks to injury, but Leon MacDonald’s men walked off Eden Park on Saturday night satisfied they had gained some significant momentum as Super Rugby Pacific heads towards the business end.

The 55-21 victory over an outmatched NSW Waratahs side – the Blues’ second straight half-century of points and their first back-to-back wins of the season – did come at a price, with fullback Stephen Perofeta suffering a worrying left shoulder injury and tighthead prop Nepo Laulala a calf strain.

MacDonald expects both All Blacks to face some time on the sidelines as the Blues head to Fiji for a Saturday blockbuster against the Drua, then return home to face crosstown rivals Moana Pasifika the following week.

“Both look relatively significant,” said the coach. “Stevie felt his shoulder move a little bit ... and I think he’s done something to that shoulder in the past. And Neps’ calf doesn’t look 100% great either.”

Swings and roundabouts. MacDonald confirmed another All Blacks pair in skipper Dalton Papalii (ribs) and second five Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (hand fracture) would be back this week to face the Drua, and with the depth in his squad, and Akira Ioane and Bryce Heem both getting through returns off the bench against the Tahs, was confident in the resources at his disposal.

MacDonald gave his side the “job done” approval after they ran in seven tries to notch another bonus-point win, from a 20-7 lead at the break. Their eighth straight victory over the Tahs, and 13th in the last 14 at home, improves them to 5-3 for the season, and 26 points, as they remain in hot pursuit of the big four ahead on the standings.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Blues continued to fire in the middle stages of Super Rugby Pacific with a seven-try spanking of the Waratahs.

“I thought we did enough when it mattered,” said the Blues coach. “We were quite creative in the first half without being ruthless with our finishing, which was a little frustrating. We seemed to find plenty of space but just weren’t able to get that ball over the line.

“The second half was better. We were clinical when we got close to the line, and were able to get the job done. And it was nice to get some players coming back from injury, or with limited game-time, some good minutes as well.”

The Blues got big shifts out of their power runners, with clear intent to get the ball to Caleb Clarke (192 metres, six defenders beaten, seven clean breaks), Mark Telea (87m, four tackle-busts and two breaks), Rieko Ioane (86m) and replacement fullback Zarn Sullivan (71m, four defenders beaten). Beauden Barrett also made ground with ball in hand (83m on the carry), as did No 8 Hoskins Sotutu (99m, four tackle-breaks).

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Caleb Clarke glides in for a try during the Blues’ 55-21 demolition of the Waratahs at Eden Park.

“We wanted to use the ball, get it to the edges and get our good ball-carriers into play ... it was a bit greasier than we thought, and our handling wasn’t quite as sharp as we would have liked, but we stuck at it, and once we got close to the line we were patient and able to get over.”

Given they’ve notched 109 points in their last two outings, MacDonald felt the attack was “growing nicely”.

“We’re still adventurous, still chancing our arm and going to the edges. We were finding space which is one of our key goals. We didn’t get it all right, but we’re creating a lot, and I’d much rather be creating and needing to fine-tune the finishing, than not creating at all.”

Sullivan’s two-try effort off the bench was also timely, factoring in Perofeta’s likely absence.

“Outstanding,” noted the coach. “He’s using everything he’s got at the moment. He straightened the attack up, he’s hard to tackle, and that left boot of his is priceless. He’s also pretty brutal with his defence. He gave us direction with his hard-running on the edges, and kick-started our attack at times.”

Another non-All Black making hay in the Blues is hooker Ricky Riccitelli who is now equal top try-scorer for the season (with six) after a brace on Saturday night.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Hooker Ricky Riccitelli bagged two tries in another busy night for the Blues against the Waratahs.

MacDonald said the former Canes rake’s mobility was giving him the selection edge over young comer Soane Vikena and Kurt Eklund at No 2. “He’s getting big numbers in the tackle, carries and cleans, and his workrate has been outstanding. He’s also been more physical in the contact area as well.”

Of course, it remains a work in progress for the Blues. Two second-half tries that gave the Tahs a sniff of denying their hosts a bonus point was “too easy” for MacDonald’s liking.

“That was on the back of some discipline stuff. We’ve been good in recent weeks and tonight we probably relapsed in that area. It gives us something to talk about on Monday ... because we’ve got a big game against the Drua. It’s as big as any game in this competition. They’re unbeaten there this year, and I’m assuming Mick Byrne, who’s an ex-Blues coach, will be looking forward to it. So it’s an exciting week.”