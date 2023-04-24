Blues staying tight-lipped on coach search as Dave Rennie reportedly ruled out

The Blues are taking the reported defection of Dave Rennie in their stride as they cast the net wide in a comprehensive, and high-priority, search for the right man to replace Leon MacDonald as head coach from next year.

Media reports on Monday suggested Rennie, the championship-winning Chiefs coach and recently sacked Wallabies mentor, had informed the Blues he was not interested in a return to Super Rugby. It is understood the Kiwi has a lucrative Japan offer in front of him (he has been linked with the Kobe club), among others as he considers his next step when his contract with Australia concludes.

The Blues were not making any comment on Rennie’s unavailability on Monday when contacted by Stuff, but it is understood the decision has not caught them off guard. Rennie was an obvious target in their quest to find a high-level senior figure to step in when MacDonald joins Scott Robertson’s All Blacks coaching staff from next year, but they always considered him an outside prospect of taking what would essentially be a career step backwards.

Rennie coached the Chiefs from 2012-17, winning two Super Rugby championships, before heading to the Glasgow Warriors for three years. He stepped in as Wallabies coach in 2020, but earlier this year was replaced by Eddie Jones who became available after his own sacking by England.

The makeup of Robertson’s All Blacks group has yet to be confirmed, and MacDonald has repeatedly refused to comment on his inclusion, or otherwise, saying that would be an announcement that comes from NZ Rugby when the time is right.

But Stuff understands that the Blues are now clear that MacDonald will join Robertson’s staff, and have put the quest for an experienced replacement at the top of their to-do list. They are looking for someone to continue the incumbent’s role as a senior mentor for capable young coaches such as Daniel Halangahu, Craig McGrath and recently appointed Paul Tito, all of whom they rate highly.

Chief executive Andrew Hore had no comment on Rennie’s reported unavailability, but told Stuff in a recent interview: “What we need to find, or manufacture, is an elder statesman who sits on top, and they’re really hard to find at the moment. Finding someone who will allow these young coaches to find their feet, and not be too over-powering, is challenging, but we believe we’ve got some options that will give us that.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Blues head coach Leon MacDonald is set to slot into Scott Robertson’s national setup from next year.

“It is a difficult search finding someone with the coaching quality, maturity and leadership skills to take this group where we need to go. There is a bit of work to be done, but it’s our No 1 priority as an organisation.”

Meanwhile, senior Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu has a simple message for his team-mates regarding Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific clash against the dangerous Fijian Drua in Lautoka.

In the wake of Saturday’s night’s 55-21 victory over the NSW Waratahs at Eden Park, Tuipulotu, who was stand-in skipper as the now 5-3 Blues registered back-to-back victories for the first time in 2023, issued a timely reminder for his players that the round-10 visit to Fiji was very much a business trip.

“I think the boys are excited to go,” said the 43-test All Black. “It’s probably a matter of just trying to tone it down and make them realise they’re there for a job. This has been in the back of the boys’ minds – a Fiji trip. But also just how well they’re playing and how good they are.

“To preview them ... we’re not scared of them, but they’re making the hairs on the back of the neck stand up. In saying that, it’s another week in this competition and we’ve just got to prepare like it’s another game.”

That said, the Blues understand the Lautoka challenge, with the heat, the atmosphere, the Drua’s elevated belief when they're playing at home, is not your ordinary road game in Super Rugby Pacific.

MacDonald said on Saturday they had already started heat-room work to help acclimatise, and he made it clear they were expecting a torrid challenge from a Drua side that has already beaten the Crusaders and Rebels in their only two home games this season.

“It’s as big as any game in this competition,” said the coach after a second successive 50-point outing. “They’re unbeaten there this year, and I’m assuming Mick Byrne, who is an ex-Blues coach, will be looking forward to the Blues turning up. It’s an exciting week.”

The Blues will travel to Fiji on Thursday and should welcome Dalton Papalii and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck back into the mix, with Akira Ioane likely to step up to starting duty after his bench run on Saturday. Stephen Perofeta (shoulder) and Nepo Laula (calf) are not expected to make the trip after picking up injuries against the Tahs.