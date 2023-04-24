Why you should be excited about the Chiefs vs Crusaders clash on Saturday

Scott 'Razor' Robertson on what it means to be a Crusader

The Chiefs play the Crusaders in Hamilton on Saturday in a game that really gets the pulse going.

A win for the Chiefs would establish them as favourites for the Super Rugby title, but the Crusaders aren’t going to sit idly by and let the punters declare the balance of power has shifted from Christchurch to Hamilton.

It’s a heavyweight clash, and here are five reasons to get excited about it.

1. They really don’t like each other

Super Rugby doesn’t do hatred – not in the Rangers v Celtic, Liverpool v Man United sense any way. But if you were to pick two clubs that seem to rub each other up the wrong way, it’s the Chiefs and Crusaders.

Dave Rennie relished it, painting the men from Waikato as the outsiders who were continually overlooked by the cadre of ex-Crusaders in influential positions at NZ Rugby, and an element of that persists a decade later.

Chiefs big men Brodie Retallick and Samisoni Taukei’aho appear to love carrying it up hard against the Crusaders, and that will be their formula on Saturday. But, as the Crusaders proved against the Blues last month, they love the bigger stages.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Damian McKenzie.

2. Damian McKenzie v Richie Mo’unga

McKenzie is coming for Mo’unga’s crown.

The All Blacks invested heavily in Mo’unga after the Ireland series last year, and in all likelihood he will be the All Blacks No 10 for the first test of the year against Argentina.

However, McKenzie is forcing the All Blacks selectors to have a good look at him at the No 10 jersey. If he runs the show at the weekend, it’ll really set the cat among the pigeons.

3. Emoni Narawa v Leicester Fainga’anuku

When All Blacks coach Ian Foster volunteered Narawa’s name to Stuff last week as a player of interest, it sent a message to the wingers used by the All Blacks last year.

Stuff understands the All Blacks want to see improvements without the ball from both Fainga’anuku and Caleb Clarke in the second half of Super Rugby.

Fainga’anuku and Narawa could directly oppose each other this weekend – the teams will be named on Thursday – in a clash with genuine All Blacks repurcussions.

4. Super Rugby is crying out for it

There is some good rugby being played in Super Rugby, but it is being lost in the broader concerns about the gap between the top five teams and the rest.

A blockbuster in The Tron therefore comes at the perfect time, with New Zealand’s savvy supporter base craving a contest of genuine quality and intensity.

With the Hurricanes hosting the Brumbies on Friday, and the Blues travelling to Fiji, this upcoming round has plenty of appeal.

5. Clayton McMillan v Scott Robertson

Picture this outcome: the Chiefs win Super Rugby, McMillan becomes the flavour of the month instead of Razor, and the All Blacks win the Rugby World Cup in France under Ian Foster.

Sport conjures up so many storylines that it’s not impossible, with McMillan steadily acquiring admirers for his coaching nous and straightforward communication style.

Stuff has a hunch, however, that Razor has something special in store this weekend. Jack Goodhue and Cullen Grace were influential from the bench in the win against the Rebels on Friday, and an underdone Sam Whitelock will surely be better for the hitout.