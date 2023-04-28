Dallas McLeod's patience proving critical for Crusaders ahead of Chiefs clash

Super Rugby Pacific: Chiefs v Crusaders. Where: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. When: 7.05pm, Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Dallas McLeod is a patient bloke, one nobody would have begrudged if he’d grown fed up with a lack of opportunities and headed elsewhere.

But the 23-year-old from Methven wasn’t tempted to leave the Crusaders, not even after he was limited to 13 appearances (seven starts) across his first three years with the team.

“I'm from here, it's a team I always wanted to play for. It's a special team, awesome to be a part of, and it would be a hard team to leave,” McLeod said.

Not only has his patience paid off for him, it’s been crucial for the Crusaders in a season they’ve been rocked by an injury toll head coach Scott Robertson hasn’t seen in his years as a player or coach.

It was McLeod who produced a barnstorming performance in the Crusaders’ crucial win over the Blues at Eden Park when some doubted their ability to get by without injured All Blacks David Havili and Jack Goodhue.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders midfielder Dallas McLeod on one of his typicaly powerful runs against the Blues at Eden Park last month.

And it was just the beginning. The Christ’s College old boy continued to thrive alongside centre Braydon Ennor through his ability to straighten the attack and off-load with his long levers.

Now, having made six appearances (four starts), and with Havili and Goodhue healthy, Robertson has asked him to start on the right wing against the Chiefs in their biggest match of the season.

Not that it’s a foreign position to McLeod, who scored a try there off the bench against the Rebels last week, and played his first season for Canterbury as an outside back.

“I think Dallas has earned it, he's deserved it. How tough and resilient he's been in the midfield...he's good in the air, he's a good defender,” Robertson said.

“He's been around for a long time. I think the injury to Dave gave him the opportunity he needed and consistency in game time.”

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Dallas McLeod in action against the Brumbies in Christchurch this month.

McLeod isn’t known for his speed, but with All Black Sevu Reece (knee) cooked for the year, Robertson is comfortable knowing the man he’s tasked with marking the dangerous Etene Nanai-Seturo feels like he belongs at this level.

That stems from the eye-popping performances he strung together the past six weeks, prompting high praise from the likes of Havili and captain Scott Barrett.

“It definitely helps. Obviously, you get a few games together, and you start building confidence, building trust from the guys around you, and the coaches trust you, as well. Which is another huge part to that confidence,” McLeod said.

“It’s a hard team to crack, you’ve got to be patient, just keep working away and when you get your opportunity, you’ve just got to take them.”

STUFF Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup (FIRST PUBLISHED ON MARCH 22, 2023).

McLeod wasn’t part of the 23 which was thumped 31-10 by the Chiefs in their season-opener in Christchurch, the equal heaviest defeat under Robertson since 2017.

However, he admitted it had left a bad taste in the mouths of players, something tighthead prop Tamaiti Williams reiterated by confirming it had been at the back of their minds since.

The Chiefs have only got better since then, leaving the reigning champion Crusaders needing to beat them on their home turf if they’re to have a realistic shot at finishing the regular season atop the ladder.

“I think we've grown from that game, we're doing a few things differently now. I think we're ready for this challenge, we need this challenge at this point of the season,” McLeod said.

Chris Symes/Photosport The Chiefs bullied the Crusaders in Christchurch in round one.

Robertson was hesitant to compare the challenge his team faces on Saturday night with past ones, including last year’s successful away final to the Blues at Eden Park, but didn’t shy away from the importance of it.

“For this season, it's a critical one for both teams in a lot of ways. I know there's a few more big games at the end of the season, so I'm reluctant to start tagging it.

“But we know it's really important regards to how we perform. We've got a lot of good players, combinations, got a good team out. It's a chance for us to perform."

Crusaders: Fergus Burke, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Dom Gardiner, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (capt), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis, Oli Jager, Quinten Strange, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Jack Goodhue, Macca Springer.

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber (co-capt); Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (co-capt), Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Brodie Retallick, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, John Ryan, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland, Lalomilo Lalomilo.