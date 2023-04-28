Super Rugby Pacific: How Crusaders will try to shut down Damian McKenzie

Damian McKenzie is the form No 10 in Super Rugby Pacific this year.

ANALYSIS: Aussie referee Angus Gardner shouldn't be afraid to demand double shots of the black stuff in his coffee mug on Saturday.

Here's another helpful tip. When the tide is out, why not ask the barista for another round?

Anything that gets Gardner hopped-up, and so alert that his eyes are like saucers, has to be helpful ahead of what could be a testy Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Chiefs and Crusaders on Saturday night.

Because this is the big one. Not just for the two teams, but also for the reputation of SRP. The competition could do with a not-so-gentle poke in the ribs after a number of one-sided and uninspiring games in recent weeks, and if this fixture at FMG Stadium Waikato Stadium fulfils its promise it could reawaken the slumbering giant.

What has this got to do with Gardner? A lot. If he and his fellow officials make the correct calls, are authoritative and crack down on time-wasting there's a lot to be optimistic about.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Referee Angus Gardner should be primed to expect a fiery encounter between the Chiefs and Crusaders on Saturday night.

The players also have to take responsibility for ensuring the fans don't leave the park grumbling about too many scrum re-sets, repeated infringements and needless injury breaks.

Last weekend's fixture between the Western Force and Highlanders in Perth, when ref Nic ​Berry issued five yellow cards, wasn't much fun to watch.

You couldn't gripe about the Force claiming the win, although you could have a decent whine about players from both sides not adhering to the laws which forced Berry to march them to the sin-bin.

It's always easy to poke the borax at the man with the whistle. But he deserves assistance. Both teams should offer a helping hand.

STUFF Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup (FIRST PUBLISHED ON MARCH 22, 2023).

Removing the threats posed by Damian McKenzie

The Being Barbarians documentary filmed prior to the match against the All Blacks XV in London last November, featured Scott Robertson offering an insight into what makes McKenzie so good.

Robertson was effusive in his praise. But he also noted the No 10 could be guilty of trying to do too much with the ball.

Robertson, who was coaching the Barbarians with Ronan O'Gara, warned his players that McKenzie could cut them up with his swift footwork and speed: "But he can take the game on himself, and they can implode,'' Robertson noted. The Barbarians won 35-31.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Crusaders No 10 Richie Mo’unga will duel with Damian McKenzie in Hamilton on Saturday night.

What's lighting a fire under McKenzie?

It starts with the Chiefs forwards.

They, in return, have been rewarded with McKenzie playing like a man who knows the lottery digits in advance. Unlike Beauden Barrett, who prefers to kick in an attempt to expose defences out wide, McKenzie wants to rush at the tackle line and find holes. Mo'unga is somewhere in between the two in terms of picking his moments when to punt or sprint.

There's one other important thing to establish when discussing McKenzie. While the established Mo'unga and Barrett are near certainties to be picked for the All Blacks' World Cup campaign, McKenzie, who didn't play a test last year, has everything to prove to the All Blacks selectors.

He won’t die wondering on this topic.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Blues coach Leon MacDonald (left) will be one of Scott Robertson’s assistants when the latter replaces outgoing All Blacks coach Ian Foster next year.

NZ Rugby made the right call to announce the ABs assistants this week.

The declaration ensures the Crusaders, Blues and Hurricanes won't have to be dogged by the ongoing speculation about their coaching personnel. They can now focus on trying to win the competition.

Whether Foster agrees with this view is another matter.

He may not have enjoyed listening to incoming All Blacks coach Robertson ruminate on several hot topics, including whether to pick offshore players. Coaches can be very protective of their environment, and hate anything they consider to be a distraction.

It's also clear the majority of Foster's support staff, some who have been with the All Blacks for almost two decades, won't be required beyond this year. This will be their last hurrah. A big clean-out is imminent.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock tries to find a way through the Fijian Drua defence during the match at Churchill Park on March 11. The Drua won 25-24.

The Fijian Drua's finest 80 minutes at Churchill Park

Remember the Drua's famous 25-24 win over the Crusaders in the round-three game in Lautoka?

That was epic. The Drua escaped with a win when replacement first-five Kemu Valetini kicked the winning penalty against the defending champions in the dying moments; a big crowd, both teams sweating buckets and plenty of ball running by the Drua under a blazing sun. Perfect. It was a special moment for the home team and the competition.

The Blues know what they are in for, come Saturday afternoon. If they're not careful, they could get baked in multiple ways.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Jordie Barrett will start at second five-eighth for the Hurricanes on Friday night.

Beauty or the beast?

Anyone hankering for the days when the South African teams graced Super Rugby should get their hooks into the Brumbies.

Play the percentages, kick diligently and power-up the lineout drives. It's not always a work of beauty, but it works for the men from Canberra.

The Hurricanes, who will host the Brumbies on Friday night, like to add more fizz to their attack, to entertain while chasing success. Yet the team with the best defence could decide this one. It may be a close one.