Super Rugby Pacific: The fans love it, so why can't we have more afternoon footy?

A fan holds a picture of Dane Coles of the Hurricanes in recognition of his 300th first-class match during the round eight Super Rugby Pacific match against the Chiefs in Wellington on April 15.

ANALYSIS: Afternoon rugby. The players and coaches love it. So, too, do fans who have families.

When a Super Rugby Pacific game is staged during the day you can forget having to rug-up against the cold, find a car park in the dark and worry whether the kids will be grizzly following a late night out.

None of this is lost on the administrators from the five Super Rugby franchises in New Zealand.

If the sky is clear, and the ball isn't coated in dew, teams with an attacking mindset can have a heap of fun. Which, in turn, pleases the punters. Running rugby is in the DNA of many New Zealanders, and everyone wants to be entertained.

Let's be having more of the afternoon games, many of them say. But it's not that simple. Not when the bills have to be paid - and when the broadcaster Sky TV is forking over the big money.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Pita Gus Sowakula of the Chiefs celebrates after scoring a try against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Why does Sky want most games played in the evening?

Given Sky paid in the vicinity of $500 million in late 2019 for the rights to broadcast domestic rugby and All Blacks tests over a five-year period, it will always have a big say in what time the content can be screened.

A spokesperson from Sky said that it knows, in general, that fewer people watch TV on the weekend afternoons than in the evenings due to various commitments.

While acknowledging afternoon games can attract a big walk-up crowd, it has to look at the broader picture. And that means catering to their subscribers.

"It will be safe to say the increase in crowd numbers to an afternoon match will be considerably less than the corresponding number of fans who cannot watch on TV during the day,'' Sky said in a statement.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Around 16,000 fans watched the Hurricanes play the Chiefs in a rare afternoon game.

Why do the SRP franchises like afternoon games?

If it's a decent day and two New Zealand teams are playing, that's two vital ingredients that can contribute to a decent crowd.

Take the game between the Hurricanes and Chiefs at Sky Stadium in Wellington on April 15, for example. Due to delays in planned floodlight upgrades, it was announced four days earlier that kick-off was brought forward from 7.05pm to 2.35pm.

Around 16,000 people turned-up. It appealed to families who could enjoy the match and still be home in time for dinner at a respectable hour.

But not everyone was happy, were they?

No. Bringing kick-off forward meant anyone playing for their clubs in the afternoon (along with their supporters, coaches, volunteers and many other people who make the grassroots side of the game a success) were unable to attend the much-anticipated NZ derby fixture.

So, instead of being able to watch the game live, or at the clubrooms or their local pub, they had to be satisfied with either watching a replay. Or not bothering at all. Not ideal.

What did Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee make of this?

Lee got a heap of positive feedback. But he also sympathised with those who couldn't attend.

"The only real downside was the fact it was played at the same time as club rugby, so we couldn't give Wellington Rugby enough time to make changes. So that didn't go down so well,'' Lee said.

"That is the other side of afternoon rugby. I talked to a couple of my best friends who were massive Chiefs fans, and neither of them was going to watch the game live because they had other activities on.

"That is the balance for Sky, where people have lots to do in the afternoons at the weekends. Whereas you can come home, switch the TV on at 7pm and see what rugby is on.''

What was the feedback from the players?

"They love it,'' Lee said. "It's one of those things where they play a game and are back at home with their families for dinner time. I saw an interview with Sam Cane prior to the game and he was really excited by afternoon rugby as well.

"There's no doubt it's good for the game, we as a club love it but we also respect the bigger picture and the desires of Sky and other broadcasters.''

Lee also noted it was important for broadcaster Stan in Australia and its counterparts in the northern hemisphere to have games in New Zealand played later in the day. For those up in Europe, it means they can get up in the morning and watch games while having their breakfast.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Harry Godfrey of the Hurricanes takes a selfie with fans after the match against the Force in Palmerston North.

The Hurricanes also played the Western Force in an afternoon game in Palmerston North on April 2. Why was that a success?

About 9000 people turned-up to watch this match at Central Energy Trust Arena.

Although not quite a sell-out, there was a good atmosphere and the teams appreciated not having to perform in front of rows of empty seats.

"The scarcity factor was quite pertinent for that game,'' Lee says. "We hadn't played in Palmy for five years, because of Covid. The local fans don't get to see the Hurricanes every week, so they were more excited than they might have been. And, again, it was a really good occasion.

"You also had a handful of players who were from the Manawatu region in the squad. Those regional games work because you don't go there every year.''

The Hurricanes also have a 4.35pm kick-off against Moana Pasifika in Wellington on May 13. Would the franchise like more games that start in daylight hours?

Lee was pragmatic. Franchises are usually permitted to host one or two afternoon games a year. Barring issues with infrastructure (as was the case with the lights at Sky Stadium) the NZ derby games are likely to always be played at night to keep Sky happy.

"We understand the balance that is necessary,'' Lee stated. ''We love afternoon rugby, and I think it is widely regarded by most people that afternoon rugby is good for the game.

"And it obviously opens up a window for families and kids to come along and watch their heroes. That is a really positive thing.''

The crowds don't always flock to afternoon games, however. The Blues found that out when they played the Western Force at Eden Park in Auckland on a Sunday afternoon.

The crowd was, to put it politely, modest.