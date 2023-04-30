Blues boss Andrew Hore’s Super Rugby warning: ‘NZR has to look beyond the black jersey’

The Crusaders are the creme of the crop in Super Rugby. But can that level be lifted across the board?

Andrew Hore stops short of calling it a crisis point for Super Rugby Pacific. But the Blues boss has no doubt the ever-changing southern hemisphere franchise competition sits at an important crossroads and must take the route marked change to have any hope of meeting the challenges it faces in the modern sporting world.

Hore, chief executive of the Blues and a rugby administrator of some standing, is speaking out on the future of the competition in which his team plays because he believes to stay silent, to effectively wither and die on the vine, is no option at all. And because he cares.

It is that serious, says this career rugby man, who is battling for influence, a degree of autonomy, a voice and just some good old-fashioned common-sense for a competition that is paling into insignificance alongside Australia’s premier football setups – the NRL and AFL. To continue as we are, warns Hore, is for New Zealand Rugby to risk going down the Brazil football route – essentially becoming nothing more than a harvester of world-class talent and then shipping them off to make their living in other people’s economies.

"I don't think it’s a crisis point because I know we’ve got the base in terms of people engaged in the sport," says Hore as he sits down with Stuff to unfurl his vision for a competition that has struggled to reach its true potential over the 28 years of its existence. "I do see it as at a crossroads though and if we don’t grab the next 18 months and turn this around you will see the NRL grow like the NFL and we will then be in a situation where we potentially become Brazilian soccer… selling talent off and bringing them back for international windows.

“The challenge I would lay on to New Zealand Rugby is are they really only interested in the black jersey? If you asked rugby administrators outside the offices of power – the provincial unions and the Supers – they’re probably feeling that way.”

Hore is not speaking out like this because he’s an agitator, or a troublemaker. Far from it. He’s invested. He believes in a better way. He sees what’s happening before his eyes. And he understands the consequences of rugby decision-makers effectively sitting on their hands.

Super Rugby appears to be stagnating. And that’s possibly being generous. When it burst on to the scene back in 1996 rugby was generating around $100 million in revenue in Australia alone. Nearly three decades on that needle has barely moved. Compare that to the NRL which has grown from around $16m back in 1995 to $400m-plus now.

And it’s not just a revenue thing either. Super Rugby has its moments, and there’s no doubt when the heavyweights clash they produce quality, compelling sport of the highest order. But this is also a competition with a decidedly top five/bottom seven makeup (there is a greater gap on the points table between fifth and sixth than between first and fifth), a ridiculously low playoff bar (only four of the 12 teams miss the post-season), a massive trans-Tasman imbalance (heading into round 10 the scorecard read 13-2 in the Kiwi teams’ favour) and just too much predictability.

The NRL, on the other hand, is captivating, entertaining and competitive almost entirely across the 17-team league. There’s a refreshing unpredictability about the vast majority of the contests, the quality is high with few exceptions and uniformly strong attendance creates a consistent stadium atmosphere.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues CEO Andrew Hore: ‘We need to be fan-centric, and at the moment we’re high-performance-centric.’.

Super Rugby’s engagement, via broadcasting audience and social media, remains on an upward curve, but numbers attending matches remain worryingly low, on both sides of the Tasman.

But solutions, fixes, responses – call them what you will – are not insurmountable, considers Hore. Like, would you believe, Super Rugby does not even have its own administration, its own board, its own leadership and decision-making structure. The intent is there, but common ground has been difficult to find.

“For it to become the competition we want it to be we need to have people working on it 24/7 and to do that you need to build capacity and strategic direction,” adds the Blues boss. ”We need an independent board like the NRL, like the AFL, which enables an independent management team to be built which can then be thinking, growing and developing the competition.”

Hore sees two pathways for NZ Rugby and their mates in Australia. “Either you go like cricket and run little high-performance hubs and basically diminish what we have; or if you want to thrive and challenge the NRL and AFL we’ve got to invest, to allow people to be thinking about it every day and we’ve got to think big. That’s also going to take some empowerment for people.

“We need to be fan-centric, and at the moment we’re high-performance-centric and the balance isn’t quite right. It’s about what the fan wants, what they need to see, and that can sometimes go against high performance.”

Clearly fans want competitiveness, parity, unpredictability. Hore said it would be on the 12 clubs to come together to collectively produce that. And it’s not saying to the Crusaders, the Blues and Chiefs, you need to come down to the others’ level.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Compelling contests live the Blues v Crusaders need to be reproduced across Super Rugby.

“At the moment we’re still hitched to the national bodies, and they’re not necessarily motivated to make franchises better. That’s the issue. The national bodies need to decide: do we want to build a product that everyone’s going to cherish and reinvest in; or do we want to run it, and own everything?”

Hore sees Super Rugby as it stands, with its partial private investment, falling between the Irish and French models which have been most successful in the north.

“We’re half-pregnant,” he adds. “A decision needs to be made which will make it easier for everybody. NZ rugby traditionally has thrived by allowing people to express themselves within a framework that suited their region most appropriately. We have a history of creating tribalism, which creates competitiveness, which creates innovation, which creates great competition. Over the years we’ve taken that away and this is what we’re left with.”

So, to cut to the chase. What are the solutions? The next moves?

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Andrew Hore says Super Rugby Pacific needs to be a competition the fans want to engage with.

A Super Rugby board, and office, broadcast revenue pooled, and regular meetings to drive change. The national bodies can be part of that, says Hore, but the 12 clubs must control their own fate.

“So you put the major issues on the table and you work out collectively how to fix them. For the poor old person in the NZR office Super is an add-on to their work brief. The brief is the black jersey. We need people who are thinking Super Rugby every day. And at the moment it’s half the year. But we need to be thinking how can we make this a nine-month proposition?. That could be global club competitions, and the women’s game.”

Hore has investors. As do others. He feels they deserve better. “They don’t control revenue and they’re investing into a dream without being able to heavily influence that,” he says. “They’re good people who are giving a lot, yet others are making the decisions. They deserve a voice at the table.

“At the moment the Supers generate around $28m that goes back into high performance. I want that to be $70m. The more we grow Super Rugby, the more we grow the ability to reinvest. That’s being compromised because we’re not allowing ourselves to build a competition that can generate more money.”

Simple. Yet so complex.