Blues muscle past Fijian Drua to make it three in a row in Super Rugby Pacific

At Churchill Park, Lautoka: Blues 30 (Rieko Ioane try 28min, Cameron Suafoa try 39min, Dalton Papalii try 50min; Beauden Barrett 2 pens, 3 cons; Harry Plummer pen), Fijian Drua 14 (Elia Canakaivata 2 tries 34min, 66min; Teti Tela con; Kemu Valetini con). HT: 20-7.

It was more clinical than classical, but Blues coach Leon MacDonald would have been rapt that his side neatly avoided the Lautoka banana skin to register a third Super Rugby Pacific victory on the bounce.

In hot and humid conditions the Blues turned this historic Saturday afternoon matchup – their first visit to Fiji to face the Drua – into an exhibition of their set-piece superiority and power game in general to run in three tries to two and become the first team to roll the dangerous Drua on home turf this season.

There were too many handling errors for this to go down as a classic, but the Blues accumulated impressively to always keep the dangerous Drua at arm’s length throughout as they improved their record to 6-3 for the season, and 30 points. Probably the only disappointment was their inability to secure the bonus point.

The Blues forwards got the job done well enough, with flanker Adrian Choat (13 tackles, one miss) and lock Sam Darry (11 hits, one miss) leading a strong defensive effort. Big Cameron Suafoa continued his impressive season with an important power try and Dalton Papalii marked his return from a rib injury with his team’s only score of the second spell.

Rieko Ioane (60 metres), Caleb Clarke (76m) and Mark Telea (71m) were the best on the carry for the Blues, while Beauden Barrett’s tactical boot was again to the fore as the visitors looked to pin the Drua back as often as they could.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Beauden Barrett and Caleb Clarke take it to the Fijian Drua in their Super Rugby Pacific match in Lautoka.

The Drua struggled to match the Blues’ firepower up front, but stayed in the contest impressively, led by a brilliant display by two-try No 8 Elia Canakaivata, an outstanding running game from fullback Ilaisa Droasese and the usual bustling effort from halfback Frank Lomani. They were unlucky to be denied (due to a forward pass) a surging length-of-the-field try late to centre Iosefo Masi that would have narrowed the final deficit to single-digits.

The Blues ran in two tries to one in the first spell to take a handy 20-7 lead into the sheds, with Ioane and Suafoa crossing for the home side, either side of an impressive charge over the line by Drua No 8 Canakaivata.

The contest had remained scoreless through the opening quarter, with both teams suffering from handling lapses in the humid conditions. Drua fullback Droasese and Barrett made the biggest runs of the initial period, but too often the errors came to snuff out promising moves in the formative stages.

But then passes began to stick over the second quarter. Ioane showed his strength on the carry for hs 28th-minute touchdown, put away by a nice popped ball by Zarn Sullivan, while Suafoa’s score, with the big lock shrugging off four would-be tacklers, saw the Drua punished for a second straight lineout miss.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Selestino Ravutaumada pops a pass during the Drua’s defeat to the Blues at Churchill Park on Saturday.

The Drua’s biggest moment came in the 34th minute when they punished the visitors for an error off the restart, with skipper Tevita Okanivere carrying strong and Canakaivata finishing nicely as he powered through Sam Darry for the five-pointer.

The Blues added just one more try over the second 40, with Papalii powering over from close to punish their hosts for conceding back-to-back penalties, while Canakaivata doubled his tally a quarter of an hour from the end with a nice finish out wide. The visitors’ intent was made clear when Barrett stepped up nine minutes from time to slot a penalty that made the game safe.

The big moment

Suafoa’s score on the stroke of halftime was crucial. At that stage the Drua were hanging in the contest well, but the visitors would have entered the sheds with a spring in their step after punishing their hosts for their inaccuracies at the lineout.

MVP

Blues centre Rieko Ioane produced a strong afternoon’s work with 60 metres on five carries, with 3 defenders beaten, a pair of clean breaks and a try. Rounding nicely into form at the right time.

Match rating

6/10: It was hot, humid and the ball was slippery as heck. That certainly didn’t help the handling error count which built steadily throughout. And the Blues played it mostly safely as they rolled their sleeves up and avoided getting into a runfest with their hosts. Still a decent old arm-wrestle.

The big picture

That’s three on the bounce now for the Blues, though a third straight bonus point did elude them as they make their way through what was always going to be a collection phase of their season. As in collecting as many points as possible. They’re now up to 30, and fourth on the standings. The Drua, at 3-6, still have a lot to do if they hope to squeeze into the top eight.