Super Rugby Pacific talking points: Chiefs undisputed kings through 10 weeks

The unbeaten Chiefs toppled the Crusaders in a thrilling Super Rugby Pacific battle in Hamilton.

Make no mistake, the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby Pacific through 10 weeks.

They’ve got it all. Dynamite backs, a superb kicking game, an imposing pack and, most importantly, a championship calibre defence.

But you get the sense the Crusaders will have departed Hamilton in the aftermath of their 34-24 defeat quietly confident of reversing the result should they get another crack at them.

And fair enough. They had more than enough chances to beat the Chiefs on Saturday night, even without two of their best players – Will Jordan and Ethan Blackadder – still sidelined.

However, a bunch of missed opportunities, a couple of disallowed tries, a wobbly scrum and a few uncharacteristic Richie Mo’unga mistakes ultimately doomed them in a game both sides scored three tries.

A ton of kudos most also go to the Chiefs. They say defence wins championships, and that’s exactly what they relied on to topple the reigning champions for the second time this season.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Chiefs pivot Damian McKenzie made a couple of key breaks in the second half of his team’s win over the Crusaders in Hamilton on Saturday night.

Let’s just hope they clash again in the playoffs, a real possibility come June.

The Crusaders will certainly have Blackadder (calf) back by then, and you sense they’ll also need Jordan if they’re to defend their crown.

Look, the Crusaders didn’t lose on Saturday because Jordan wasn’t there, and Fergus Burke is doing a solid job filling in for him, but they’re clearly missing their electric fullback.

No Crusader has more x-factor than Jordan, whose lingering unavailability through a migraine related illness is becoming increasingly concerning for both the red and blacks and All Blacks.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor dishes an offload to set up Fergus Burke’s try against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Without him, the Crusaders have matched their total number of losses (three) from a year ago with five matches to play, including derbies against the Blues (home) and Hurricanes (away).

They have yet to hit their straps this year, although in out-gaining the Chiefs by almost 200 metres with ball in hand they were more cohesive than they’ve been all season.

The problem was Mo’unga missed a couple of penalties he’d normally knock over, their scrum was pinged multiple times on their feed, their exits were poor, and Scott Barrett had a try controversially disallowed.

“It’s hard to call that a knock-on,” Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson said of the perceived Dom Gardiner knock-on that resulted in it being scratched.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Chiefs’ defence was superb against the Crusaders in Hamilton on Saturday night.

But what about the Chiefs, who are also missing some firepower, had just 37% of possession but made a staggering 174 of 191 tackles?

They’ve all but got the top-seed in the bag, and will take some beating if they’re to be denied a first title since 2013.

Don’t forget about the Blues

It’s not just about the Chiefs and Crusaders. Last year’s runner-ups will also fancy their chances of going to Hamilton and tipping up the Chiefs.

Having navigated the tricky assignment of the Drua in sweltering Fiji heat, Leon MacDonald’s side have now banked three straight wins and appear to be building as the final stretch of the regular season looms.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images The Blues have won three straight matches as the final stretch of the regular season looms.

Not only do the Blues have the firepower to mix it with the team running away with the regular season, they’ve got the big pack required to tussle with Clayton McMillan’s well-tuned machine.

Their clash with the Crusaders in Christchurch Saturday week is going to go a long way to deciding how long they’ll play sudden-death rugby at home.

Turning a blind eye

What’s with referees turning a blind eye to wonky lineout throws this season?

Yes, Angus Gardner correctly called Crusaders rake Codie Taylor for one in Hamilton, but the season has been littered with missed calls.

Look no further than the shocker Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua got away with against the Brumbies on Friday night, a crooked short-throw which led to captain Ardie Savea scoring.

SKY SPORT Nick Frost scored a stunning try for the Brumbies, but Canes are winners.

And while we’re on the topic of lineouts, would someone with a whistle ensure hookers aren’t in the field of play when they throw.

Blues rake Ricky Riccitelli is especially notorious for shortening the distance between himself and his targets.

Highlanders woes

We can’t not mention the miserable campaign the Highlanders are putting together.

Their last-ditch defeat to the Waratahs in Sydney made it two straight losses to Australian sides, and three on the bounce.

Now clinging on to eighth place with a 3-6 record, they’ve got to host the undefeated Chiefs, a side with a whopping 25 more competition points than them (15).

In years gone by teams would never have thought about ticking off All Blacks rest weeks during a New Zealand derby, but the Chiefs must be tempted to do so.

ROUND 10 RESULTS

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Hurricanes 32 (Devan Flanders, Ardie Savea, Cam Roigard, Aidan Morgan tries; Jordie Barrett 3 con, 2 pen) Brumbies 27 (Nick Frost 2, Rory Scott, Corey Toole tries; Noah Lolesio 2 con, Ryan Lonergan pen). HT: 17-14

At Allianz Stadium, Sydney. Waratahs 21 (Izaia Perese, Lalakai Foketi, Mahe Vailanu tries; Ben Donaldson 3 con) Highlanders 20 (Hugh Renton, Aaron Smith tries; Sam Gilbert 2 con, 2 pen). HT: 14-6

At Churchill Park, Lautoka: Blues 30 (Rieko Ioane, Cameron Suafoa, Dalton Papalii tries; Beauden Barrett 2 pen, 3 con; Harry Plummer pen) Fijian Drua 14 (Elia Canakaivata 2 triies; Teti Tela con; Kemu Valetini con). HT: 20-7.

At Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland: Rebels 43 (Lachlan Anderson, Josh Kemeny, Carter Gordon, David Feliuai, Alex Mafi 2, Monty Ioane tries; Reece Hodge 4 cons). Moana Pasifika 33 (Neria Fomai, Levi Aumua, Solomone Funaki, Fine Isi 2 tries; Lincoln McClutchie 4 cons). HT: 5-26.

At FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton: Chiefs 34 (Brodie Retallick, Shaun Stevenson, Tyrone Thompson tries; Damian McKenzie 5 pen, 2 con) Crusaders 24 (Tamaiti Williams, penalty try, Fergus Burke tries; Richie Mo’unga pen, 2 con). HT: 12-7.

At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane: Reds 31 (Fraser McReight, Matt Faessler, George Blake tries; Lawson Creighton 3 con, Tom Lynah con, pen) Force 17 (Zach Kibirige 2, Michael Wells tries; Ian Prior con). HT: 21-0.