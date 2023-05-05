Take Five: Is Aaron Smith the greatest No 9 to have played Super Rugby?

Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith will play in Japan after the World Cup in France.

ANALYSIS: Aaron Smith deserves a cracking send-off from the Highlanders.

Yet, for all their toil this season, the southern Super Rugby Pacific team won't farewell their All Blacks halfback, who will play in Japan after the World Cup, with a title.

That's not a dig at the Highlanders. It's a statement of fact. They just don't have the roster to compete with the big boys and, sadly, that means when Smith finally departs the Dunedin franchise following the end-of-season reviews he won't be humming the team's victory song.

Does he deserve better? Most certainly. But SRP isn't a charity. The competition may not be perfect, but no-one can say the best teams won't be in the thick of the action at the sharp end of the season.

Sadly for the Highlanders, they aren't likely to be around. You have to feel for Smith. He's remained loyal to the Dunedin-based team since Jamie Joseph signed up in 2011, playing more than 180 games.

ALL BLACKS Brad Weber is focusing on proving himself with Aaron Smith not part of the current squad.

Thankfully Smith won't walk away without some fond memories, having been a part of the team that beat the Hurricanes in the final in Wellington in 2015.

He probably warrants a statue to honour his achievements, and Forsyth Barr Stadium would be the logical location, but we aren't exactly big on that sort of thing in New Zealand when it comes to our rugby players.

The Crusaders, for example, had two of the greatest players of all-time in Richie McCaw and Dan Carter on their books for well over a decade, but good luck to any visitors to Christchurch wanting to view something tangible on that score.

It's highly likely Smith would have received offers from other franchises during his career, yet he stayed put, and the Highlanders should be most grateful for that.

Maybe the rest of New Zealand is too. Because who doesn't like the story of a wee battler remaining loyal to a team, even when it seems he's constantly swimming against the tide?

Here are five key questions ahead of week 11:

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Aaron Smith has been a magnificent servant for the Highlanders since his arrival at the franchise in 2011.

1.Where should Smith be ranked when it comes to Super Rugby's best No 9s?

George Gregan, Justin Marshall and the late Joost van der Westhuizen were big names when the competition started in 1996 but were long gone by the time Smith arrived.

Each had their own unique style. Marshall and van der Westhuizen were bigger men, and could be more potent on attack, but Smith's consistency makes him a stand-out.

Challengers have come, and gone. Yet Smith has prevailed.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Folau Fakatava made two tests appeaances for the All Blacks last year.

2.Should All Blacks coach Ian Foster count himself lucky on Friday night?

Foster will feast his eyes on a smorgasbord of No 9s when the Highlanders host the Chiefs in Dunedin.

Co-captain Brad Weber will start for the visitors, with Cortez Ratima adding his finishing power off the bench, and Smith will be backed up by Folau Fakatava.

Smith is guaranteed to travel to the World Cup in France. Weber, given he was ignored by Foster for the majority of last year, may be more nervous. Fakatava, who made two test appearances in 2022, even more so.

If Foster picks three No 9s, he could fill the final vacancy with TJ Perenara (if fit), Cam Roigard, Fakatava or Ratima.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Will Jordan of the All Blacks runs into space during the Bledisloe Cup match against the Wallabies in Auckland last year.

3.What can Foster expect from Will Jordan during his long-awaited comeback for the Crusaders?

If Jordan emerges unscathed against the Force on Saturday afternoon, Foster should be content.

The fullback needs to build his confidence levels, not play the house down in his first game of 2023. Patience will be key. There is still plenty of time for Jordan to hit the booster button.

Stuff Beauden Barrett has switched to the No 15 jersey for the match against Moana Pasifika.

4.Will Beauden Barrett's start at fullback for the Blues fire up his A-game?

It's a fair question. To witness Barrett running the ball from the deep could be a highlight, even if engaging the Moana Pasifika tacklers may be as appealing as stepping on road spikes.

Barrett, who has made the switch from first five-eighth, may want to pick his moments carefully. What many All Blacks supporters want is proof that he can still shred defences with his acceleration, timing and willingness to take contact.

Big ticket players attract the crowds. This game could do with all of that, and more.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders charges forward during the round one Super Rugby Pacific match against the Chiefs.

5.Given the hot form of Damian McKenzie at No 10 and, to a lesser degree Richie Mo’unga, is Barrett’s place in the World Cup squad in jeopardy?

Highly unlikely. Put it another way – could Barrett be Foster’s preferred starter at playmaker? It’s certainly possible. Foster’s and Barrett’s careers with the All Blacks have been intertwined since 2012. This isn't a partnership that will be broken down the home straight.