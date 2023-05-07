Blues fullback Zarn Sullivan sets his sights on some Crusaders payback

Zarn Sullivan has been impressive for the Blues at fullback this Super Rugby Pacific season.

At moments like this exciting Blues fullback Zarn Sullivan’s mind drifts ruefully back to last year’s inaugural Super Rugby Pacific final where what seemed like an unstoppable Auckland force got served up a lesson in championship footy by the Crusaders.

Sullivan, who sat out Saturday night’s round 11 clash against Moana Pasifika at Eden Park, has been thinking about the Crusaders pretty much ever since he touched down from the Blues’ testing assignment against the Drua in Lautoka. Or at least as soon as he found out he was kicking his heels up after featuring (either as starting fullback or off the bench) in the previous half-dozen matches on the bounce.

The strongly built (1.93m, 101 kg) 22-year-old played the last dozen minutes off the pine last June when the Crusaders jumped all over the Blues to snap a 15-match win streak in its tracks and claim a sixth straight championship with a 21-7 victory.

Since then there’s been the round 4 final rematch at Eden Park, won in similar fashion by the Crusaders, with Sullivan again coming off the bench, and next Saturday night in Christchurch the deep-seated rivals will meet for the fifth time inside a year.

Sullivan dredges two years’ experience when he thinks back on his Blues career (he actually made his debut in the final game of the ‘21 season), with the two campaigns ending in contrasting fashion.

“The first year was the Trans-Tasman final, and we walked away with the championship,” he tells the Star-Times. “We came into the next year and we kinda expected it to just happen again, and it did for so long, until the final. But rugby doesn’t work like that. You’ve got to take it to people, create opportunities for yourself, create luck for yourself.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Zarn Sullivan wants to use his physicality and booming left boot to propel the Blues to special places.

“It’s what I took away – you’ve got to work for those moments, for those opportunities. It was a huge lesson for us.

“We were hurting the first time we played them earlier in the season, and now we’ve got another chance to get them again. It doesn’t get any better than going down to Christchurch to put some points on them.”

It shapes as a pivotal sort of contest, too. This year both the Crusaders and Blues are chasing the mark set by the Chiefs, locked in a four-way race for the remaining three home quarterfinal spots. Every matchup now carries all sorts of weight.

Sullivan shapes as a key figure, too, likely to be back at starting fullback while first-choice No 15 Stephen Perofeta nears a return from a shoulder injury. Of course, he started the year on the outside looking in while Leon MacDonald ran with his all-All Black backline.

But now Sullivan might take some budging from the backfield spot, especially when you factor in that size and booming left boot to an equation that’s likely to get tighter heading into the winter part of the season. It helps, too, he’s made the most of his opportunities as All Blacks rest and Perofeta’s shoulder injury have kicked in.

“I was battling some personal stuff off-field,” he said of his absence through the first three rounds. “It was good the coaches took away the pressure on the field and helped me off-field.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues fullback Zarn Sullivan: ‘I’ve had some pats on the back but also sometimes I needed a kick up the bum.”

He declines to talk details, other than saying, “I had to fight through some adversity with myself, and it took stress away not having to worry about rugby too much, and being able to come in and build on myself off the field with our PD (professional development) people.”

That said, Sullivan also understood the calibre of people MacDonald had at his disposal in the backline.

“I took a step back and felt pretty grateful to share the environment with those guys. I know I’m knocking on the door closely, and though that’s not something I’m necessarily happy to do, I’m grateful to be here.”

With starts against the Force, Rebels and Drual (all victories) and bench efforts against the Crusaders, Chiefs and Waratahs (two defeats), Sullivan feels like he’s found a nice groove.

“I’ve worked on what the coaches wanted me to do. I’ve had some pats on the back but also sometimes I needed a kick up the bum. It’s about staying on top of the things I’m good at and continuing working on my game.”

And the strapping fullback knows exactly where he needs to be better.

“Confidence. When I’m confident, it’s being physical with the ball, using my footwork round players and getting my long limbs out there. I’ve also got to be solid defensively and keep working on my left boot. It’s a point of difference. I’m lucky to have it, but have to keep working on it.”

With the Crusaders awaiting, the Blues need every point of difference they can get.