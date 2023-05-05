Blues put focus firmly on Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific's mate v mate matchup

The Blues muscled up against the Fijian Drua last weekend to make it three on the bounce in Super Rugby Pacific.

Super Rugby Pacific: Blues v Moana Pasifika. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: 7.05pm, Saturday, May 6. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Don't look now, but the hot-and-cold Blues have won three straight and have quietly sashayed their way into the pointy end of the race for all-important home Super Rugby Pacific playoff spots.

That win streak should hit four on Saturday night at Eden Park when they host crosstown rivals (if you can call them that) Moana Pasifika who have lost all nine matches so far in 2023. Should. Providing the Blues (6-3, 30pts) keep their eyes on the ball, and not on the looming grudge-match against the Crusaders seven days hence. Providing the home side continues the pragmatic, sleeves-up approach that served it so well in Fiji last Saturday, and resists the urge to turn this Auckland derby into a runfest.

It certainly looks like the Blues are taking this contest seriously. Leon MacDonald has picked a pretty strong team, short only two or three frontliners who are either resting, reserving or battling niggles, and bringing back X-factor types such as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Akira Ioane for their first starts in a while.

There’s a hint of experimentation with Beauden Barrett at fullback and Cameron Suafoa at No 8, though both are well capable of handling their positional switches with ease. Barrett, of course, is no stranger to the No 15 role, having started 17 of his 112 tests for the All Blacks in that position, and Blues forwards coach Paul Tito described back of the scrum as regular lock Suafoa’s “preferred” position.

Moana, of course, will be up for this one. Sure they’ve lost nine straight in 2023, but they have been competitive in most of those defeats and understand that a scalp like the Blues could make their season. They’d love to be the proverbial spanner in the works.

But the truth of the matter is that there is a gulf in class between the two squads, and the Blues should tick this one off with ease. A repeat of the steely resolve shown in Lautoka where they methodically took care of business against the dangerous Drua in challenging conditions should lay the foundation perfectly.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Caleb Clarke and the Blues took care of business in hot conditions against the Drua in Lautoka.

Then it really gets interesting. The Crusaders in Christchurch shapes as a pivotal fixture for a Blues side with championship ambitions, with a manageable final three weeks against the Reds (away), Hurricanes (home) and Highlanders (home). Another extended win streak could put the Auckland outfit in prime position to challenge Clayton McMillan’s runaway Chiefs.

But ... one step at a time, and all that.

“It’s day by day, week by week,” said Blues skipper Dalton Papalii. “You can’t look forward to games coming up. I’ve learnt the hard way in this competition – if you start looking ahead you trip up in games you need to win. We know this is a big one.”

Papalii especially knows. He flats with Moana forwards Ezekiel Lindenmuth and Sam Slade (out with a hamstring injury) and joked that it had been a tense week in the flat. “I haven’t talked to them. If they walk in the door, I walk out the door,” he said with a smile.

It’s that sort of a matchup. Mate v mate. The Haves and the Have Nots from either side of town. These guys all know each other well, and you appreciate the Moana players would love to sit a few big reputation types on their backsides in this one.

But Tito liked the signs against the Drua in gruelling conditions in Lautoka. The Blues put the pressure on at set-piece and ruck time, and simply did not allow the Fijians to play the game that could have won them the day. It was a 30-14 victory that was more impressive than those digits indicated.

“The forwards did a really good job, did the basics well,” said Tito of the Lautoka effort. “The scrum was really efficient, our driving lineout – not close to the line – was pretty good and we just squeezed the life out of them. It’s a tough place to go and I’m sure other teams going there now will find that out.

“We’re getting better. We’re doing the basics a lot better now. At the start of the year you’re always building on different areas, and we’re seeing those pieces of the jigsaw come together now. Momentum is huge in this competition, and we’re slowly building. But we’re not the finished product, and haven’t put a full 80-minute performance in yet.”

The Blues, partly because of their schedule, and partly because of an indifferent start that saw them drop three of their first six matches, are flying under the radar at the moment. That’s just fine by them. If last year taught them anything, it’s the importance of a strong finish.

But there’s also a premium on positioning yourself for the playoff run, and that process probably starts now, a week out from a match which could make of break this Blues season.

Blues: Beauden Barrett, AJ Lam, Bryce Heem, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Taufa Funaki; Cameron Suafoa, Dalton Papalii (capt), Akira Ioane, Sam Darry, James Tucker, Marcel Renata, Kurt Eklund, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Soane Vikena, Joshua Fusitu’a, James Lay, Tom Robinson, Anton Segner, Finlay Christie, Rieko Ioane, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Levi Aumua, D’Angelo Leuila, Neria Fomai, Christian Lealiifano, Ereatara Enari; Solomone Funaki (c), Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Faiilagi, Mike McKee, Michael Curry, Chris Apoua, Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Luteru Tolai Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Tau Koloamatangi, Alex McRobbie, Jonah Mau’u, Jonathan Taumateine, Lincoln McClutchie, Fine Inisi.

Referee: Graham Cooper (Aus).