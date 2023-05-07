Super Rugby Pacific: Ex-Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd not keen on return to old haunt

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd (left) and Dane Coles celebrate with the Super Rugby trophy after winning the competition in 2016.

Chris Boyd, who guided the Hurricanes to a Super Rugby title 2016, and their only one to date, has no desire to fill the vacancy for the head coach's role at the franchise.

Given his breadth of experience, Boyd, who coached the Hurricanes between 2015 and 2018 prior to joining English premiership club Northampton Saints as director of rugby through to 2022, could have been a quality replacement for Jason Holland.

But Boyd isn’t interested in taking over from Holland, who will depart the Hurricanes at the end of the season to be a part of incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson's staff from 2024.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks coach in waiting Scott Robertson on the state of Super Rugby

* Blues boss Andrew Hore’s Super Rugby warning: ‘NZR has to look beyond the black jersey’

* 'More motivated than ever': Ruben Love commits to Hurricanes for two more seasons



"I did my time here [at the Hurricanes], had a fantastic four years in Northampton up north and am still doing some consultancy work up there with them,'' Boyd said. "And I'm working with the Highlanders for roughly a week each month. I am pretty happy with my lot, to be honest.''

Boyd's current brief with the Highlanders has been to mentor coach Clarke Dermody. But outside his commitments to the Dunedin-based team, Boyd hasn't been tempted to return to coaching a Super Rugby side.

"No. The thing for me is after being away [from New Zealand] for that period of time … the thing now is that whatever I do, if I am based in Wellington with family, that is the priority for me.''

STUFF Crusaders guru says he's delighted to be the coach to take over from Ian Foster after the Rugby World Cup (FIRST PUBLISHED ON MARCH 22, 2023).

The Hurricanes aren't alone in seeking a new head coach. The Crusaders and Blues are also in recruitment-mode after Robertson (who coaches the Crusaders), also added Blues boss Leon MacDonald to his crew.

One of the key takeaways from Boyd's unavailability is that experienced head coaches in New Zealand are in short supply.

Money is a big factor. Kiwi coaches are well regarded in the overseas markets, where they can potentially double or triple the money they earn at home.

Should the Hurricanes elect to stick to what they know best, they may promote forwards coach Chris Gibbes, who has been with the team since 2020 and previously coached Wellington and Waikato, into the top job.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd (bottom left) joins his team for a walk in downtown Wellington after winning the Super Rugby title in 2016.

The Blues, having missed out on former Wallabies and Chiefs coach Dave Rennie because he's expected to coach in Japan, are likely to be the most well-resourced outfit in terms of remuneration; although NZ Rugby pays a head coach's wages, franchises could potentially arrange third-party deals.

The Crusaders have been the hardest hit by Robertson's decision to push a broom through the current All Blacks coaching staff after incumbent head coach Ian Foster finishes up following the World Cup in France

In addition to Robertson ending his seven-year term, Crusaders assistant Scott Hansen will join the All Blacks as a defence coach. The departure of the pair, along with forwards coach Jason Ryan, who replaced Plumtree on the All Blacks staff last year, means the franchise will have to look outside their organisation for a successor.

Given the Crusaders have traditionally recruited coaches who have a deep connection with the franchise, it's unlikely they will buck that trend. Yet there are no obvious replacements for Robertson. His other assistants Tamati Ellison, Dan Perrin and James Marshall are likely to be considered too inexperienced to take over.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Former Crusaders assistant coach Andrew Goodman has elected to stay with Irish club Leinster.

The Crusaders had reached out to Ireland-based Andrew Goodman, who assisted Robertson between 2018 and 2022, but he has remained loyal to the Leinster club.

Daryl Gibson, who assisted Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder between 2008 and 2012 and later coached the Waratahs, was in charge of Bay of Plenty in 2021 and is currently an assistant with Fiji.

However, Gibson, who also works as High Performance Sport NZ's head of coaching in October, has no plans to return to Super Rugby.

Former Canterbury coach Glenn Delaney, who guided the province to an NPC title in 2017 and was later an assistant at the Highlanders and then coached Welsh club Scarlets, is now in charge of Japanese club Mitsubishi Dynaboars.

Martin Hunter/Getty Images Glenn Delaney celebrates Canterbury’s win over Tasman in the NPC final in 2017.

Although his name had been bandied around as a potential replacement for Robertson, he killed off that speculation. Despite constantly communicating with rugby contacts in New Zealand, Delaney hasn't applied for the Crusaders job.

"I am happy with what I am doing,'' Delaney said from Japan. "It is always flattering to have your name attached to something, but there is nothing to go on there. Those guys [at the Crusaders] will no doubt have people sorted. It tends to be the way it is.''

Plumtree, meanwhile, will return to South Africa to coach the Sharks. He previously coached the Durban-based club between 2008 and 2012.

Where Foster and assistants Greg Feek, Scott McLeod and Joe Schmidt will land next remains unclear. The latter would be a major acquisition for any franchise, and given he worked with MacDonald before joining the All Blacks last year, the Blues would be best placed to snare his services.

Warren Little/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster will stand down from the job after the World Cup in France.

The ongoing hunt for replacements at the three Super Rugby franchises has also reinforced the message that New Zealand's top coaching talent continues to be siphoned offshore, and there's little NZ Rugby can do about it.

Sir Steve Hansen, Wayne Smith, Robbie Deans, Todd Blackadder and Rob Penney are amongst those involved with Japanese clubs, and Joseph, who missed out on the All Blacks job, is tipped to also take up a position in that country after the World Cup.

That is just the tip of the iceberg, with numerous other Kiwis involved with Japanese teams in a variety of roles.

Others such as Wayne Pivac and Vern Cotter, who coached Wales and Fiji respectively, have yet to declare any future plans. Current Wales coach Warren Gatland seems unlikely to return, after a couple of years with the Chiefs.