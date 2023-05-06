Fijian Drua stun Hurricanes in Suva with another famous Super Rugby Pacific upset

At HFC Bank Stadium, Suva: Fijian Drua 27 (Taniela Rakuro 18min, 46min, Meli Derenalagi 59min tries; Frank Lomani 2 con, Kemu Valetini 2 pen, con) Hurricanes 24 (Julian Savea 30min, 43min, Xavier Numia 51min, DuPlessis Kirifi 57min tries; Jordie Barrett 2 con). HT: 7-5.

Yellow cards: Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hurricanes) 33min and 77min.

Ice-cool replacement back Kemu Valetini was the hero as the Fijian Drua scored their second notable upset of the Super Rugby Pacific season over a contending Kiwi side.

Earlier it had been the Crusaders who discovered what a tough prospect the Drua are on their home turf; on Saturday afternoon in Suva it was Ardie Savea and the Hurricanes who found out first-hand how difficult it is to contain this team in front of their passionate home fans in their steamy conditions.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Iosefo Masi carrries hard for the Fijian Drua against the Hurricanes in Suva on Saturday.

Despite a record-equalling brace of tries from Julian Savea in his 150th game, that took him top equal with Israel Folau on the all-time Super Rugby scoring list, the Hurricanes could not hold out a withering finish from the Drua, with Valetini calmly stepping up to slot the winning penalty from a tricky angle with just a minute remaining.

Just a couple of minutes earlier he had knocked over a similar three-pointer to draw the Drua level after Meli Derenalagi’s scintillating 59th-minute try had brought the home team surging back into the contest.

”We always knew it was going to be tough, and we just weren't good enough, “ said Canes skipper Ardie Savea afterwards. “The Drua came out and played for the whole 80 and put us under a lot of pressure, and capitalised.

“The Drua were awesome ... they’re very dangerous, very scary.”

Behind brilliant games from wings Selestino Ravutaumada and Taniela Rakuro (who crossed for a brace), centre Iosefo Masi, hooker Tevita Ikanivere and halfback Frank Lomani, among others, the Drua were outstanding and pushed the Canes to the limit. In the end the Kiwi outfit never found a rhythm against a side that made the running throughout and thoroughly deserved their victory.

Julian Savea showed his timeless finishing ability for the visitors and for a moment early in the second spell they looked to have wrested the initiative. But there were just too many errors that allowed the Drua too many chances to strike with ball in hand.

The Canes got a decent reminder how tough it is to play the Drua on their home turf through the first 40. Remember, the Kiwi outfit thumped the Fijian side 67-5 when they met for the first time in Wellington last season.

The Drua dominated the spell and would have been kicking themselves that they took just a 7-5 lead into the sheds after a try apiece, with Taniela Rakuro’s opening score answered by Julian Savea’s 59th try in Super Rugby. The home side dominated possession, territory and opportunities and were unlucky not to have had another try or two to show for their efforts.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Hurricanes prop Tyrel Lomax finds plenty of Fijian Drua resistance in Saturday’s clash in Suva.

But the Canes, who lost lock Isaia Walker-Leawere to a yellow card late in the opening spell, scrambled well on defence and got a little assistance from the rampant home side who just weren’t accurate enough when it mattered as they tore up the visitors with ball in hand, running for 313 metres to just 88, with a 17-5 edge in tackle busts.

A brilliant breakout from impressive Drua halfback Lomani just before halftime was an example of the profligacy which hampered the home side, with the No 9 combining brilliantly with wing Ravutaumada but denied a try when he lost it while reaching out for the score. Ravutaumada (93m), Ilaisa Droasese (55) and Lomani (50) all ran for 50-plus first-half metres.

The Hurricanes got a better slice of possession in the second 40, and tries to Savea (for the double), prop Xavier Numia and flanker DuPlessis Kirifi got them out to 24-14 with a half-hour remaining. But the Drua were not done, and when Peni Matawalu sparked a brilliant try for Meli Derenalagi at the three-quarter mark, narrowing the deficit to 24-21, a grandstand finish was set up.

The big moment

A brilliant try to Derenalagi on the three-quarter mark, set up by a fabulous high-ball catch and breakout by Matawalu, gave the Drua the confidence, and ability, to secure another famous upset.

MVP

Had to be someone from the Drua. And despite a two-try effort from Rakuro, there was no one better on show for the home side than centre Masi who ran for 63 metres, beat 6 defenders and made a pair of clean breaks. A class act throughout.

Match rating

9/10: The Drua brought plenty to another splendid occasion, and deserved another signature victory – their third at home this season. Both sides had some issues with handling the slippery ball, but a surging contest that was decided in the final minute kept the big crowd well entertained

The big picture

This one hurts the Canes as they drop to their third defeat of the season, and lose a little ground in the race for those spots behind the Chiefs. The Drua’s fourth victory of the campaign brings them right back into the race for a top-eight spot.