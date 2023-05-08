Super Rugby Pacific talking points: Can shaky Blues topple Crusaders in Christchurch?

Rieko Ioane and his Blues team-mates were relieved to beat Moana Pasifika 31-30 in Auckland on Saturday night. The Blues will seek big improvements ahead of the match against the Crusaders in Christchurch next weekend.

Having to watch Moana Pasifika crash at the final hurdle against the Blues was as painful as seeing a winning lottery ticket slowly sink into the sewer.

Even the most loyal Blues fans in the spartan crowd at Eden Park on Saturday night must have sympathised as they watched the shattered Moana Pasifika players try to console each other after the Super Rugby Pacific fixture.

When referee Graham Cooper awarded a penalty try after the final hooter to give the Blues a 31-30 victory, his body language suggested he wished he wasn't the one to destroy Moana Pasifika's hopes of winning their first game this season.

So what about the rest of us, the neutral observers watching the game at home?

It was excruciating. You couldn't blame Cooper for making the big call after the Blues splintered the Moana Pasifika scrum, the latter had been reduced to 13 men because skipper Solomone Funaki and Michael Curry were in the sin bin, but that didn't soften the hammer blow.

SKY SPORT Hosts leave it late for victory in a thrilling derby match at Eden Park.

Because many of us wanted to see the underdog overcome adversity, and the winless Moana Pasifika has had plenty of that in 2023.

Funaki, speaking to Sky Sport minutes after the defeat, offered an insight into what it must be like to return to work each week after recording another loss. He also hinted at being frustrated.

"For our team, this whole season has been challenging,'' Funaki said. "There is so much pressure on us, and it hurts us that our people around (us) don't understand what is going on inside.

"But tonight … There was a lot going on this week, but we were just talking about 'go and put on a show here in Eden Park in front of these people'. And hopefully our Pacific people will be proud of our efforts tonight.''

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Blues midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck tackles Christian Leali'ifano of Moana Pasifika during the Super Rugby Pacific match in Auckland.

A victory for Moana Pasifika would have been huge for SRP, too.

As Blues CEO Andrew Hore noted recently, all parties from both sides of the Tasman need to find a way to implement a plan to return the competition to its five-star status. The aerial footage of the empty seats at the cavernous Eden Park was sobering. There’s plenty of work to do.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Hurricanes tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax is well covered by the Fijian Drua defence in Lautoka.

A big cheer for the Fijian Drua

As the Drua raised their arms in triumph over their frantic 27-24 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon, they must have looked at their fans with a mixture of pleasure and awe.

With the Hurricanes wearing their black kit in the steamy Suva heat, the Drua held their nerve to claim a second giant New Zealand scalp (they beat the Crusaders in Lautoka in the third round match on March 11) to remain in contention for a top-eight playoff spot.

Once again the star of the Drua show was Kemu Valetini, who kicked two late penalties.

The second followed the sin-binning of Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere at a ruck; it was his second yellow card of the match, which automatically became a red. But, by then, it was all academic.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images The Hurricanes’ Kini Naholo attempts to break the line against the Drua in Lautoka.

With just minutes left on the clock, the Hurricanes weren't worried about not getting their man back. They were just hanging on by their fingertips, and they kept making errors, they fuelled the excitement levels of the local supporters.

The Fijian fans, without question, are the best in SRP. Loud, boisterous and willing to turn out in decent numbers. If only their Kiwi and Aussie counterparts could somehow bottle-up that magic.

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea offered no excuses: "Just the crowd, the atmosphere, the occasion. Massively different,'' he said in reference to the contrast between playing in Fiji and in Wellington. "The Drua were just too good.''

Joe Allison/Getty Images Will Jordan returned to make his first appearance of the season for the Crusaders during the 48-13 win over the Western Force.

What sort of crowd will turn-up for the Crusaders-Blues clash in Christchurch next Saturday night?

That game, a scrap for second-place behind the unbeaten Chiefs, who walloped the Highlanders 52-28 on Friday night, is a biggie. And the Crusaders, the defending champions, will be ready at Orangetheory Stadium.

Having finally welcomed back fullback Will Jordan, the Crusaders demolished the Western Force 48-13 on a dry Saturday afternoon in the Garden City. No, it wasn’t perfect. Yes, the Blues should be worried.

For someone who hadn't played this year, Jordan ran hard, timed his entries to the backline nicely and, most importantly, wasn't tentative. Confidence is huge in this business, and All Blacks coach Ian Foster would have been relieved to see this attacking strike weapon running hot.

Hooker Brodie McAlister pouched a hat-trick of tries, but it was the sight of left wing Leicester Fainga'anuku using his trademark leg-drive and enthusiasm to score a brace provided an extra insight into the Crusaders' ability to make opponents' squeal when they want to keep the ball in hand.

Fingers crossed that Beauden Barrett, a late withdrawal from the Blues' game against Moana Pasifika because of a minor injury, is fit. His duel with Crusaders No 10 Richie Mo'unga could be worth the price of a ticket in itself.

ROUND 10 RESULTS

At Forsyth Barr Stadium: Chiefs 52 (Daniel Rona 2, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson, Anton Lienert-Brown, George Dyer, Brad Weber tries; Damian McKenzie 7 con, pen) Highlanders 28 (Ethan de Groot, Aaron Smith, Sam Gilbert, Shannon Frizell tries; Sam Gilbert 4 con). HT: 28-14

At HFC Bank Stadium, Suva: Fijian Drua 27 (Taniela Rakuro 2, Meli Derenalagi tries; Frank Lomani 2 con, Kemu Valetini 2 pen, con) Hurricanes 24 (Julian Savea 2, Xavier Numia, DuPlessis Kirifi tries; Jordie Barrett 2 con). HT: 7-5

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Crusaders 48 (Brodie McAlister 3, Leicester Faing’anuku 2, Macca Springer 2, Codie Taylor; Richie Mo’unga 4 con) Force 13 (Jackson Pugh try; Max Burey 2 pen, con). HT: 24-6

At Eden Park, Auckland: Blues 31 (Akira Ioane, Kurt Eklund, Caleb Clarke, Sam Darry try, pen try; Harry Plummer con, Zarn Sullivan con), Moana Pasifika 30 (Timoci Tavatavanawai, Abraham Pole, Christian Lealiifano, Fine Inisi tries; Lealiifano 2 con, pen; D’Angelo Leuila pen). HT: 17-15

At QLD Country Bank Stadium, Townsville: Waratahs 32 (Dave Porecki, Taleni Seu, Lalakai Foketi, Harry Johnson-Holmes tries; Ben Donaldson 3 con, 2 pen) Reds 24 (Matt Faessler, Suliasi Vunivalu, Peni Ravai tries; Lawson Creighton 3 con, pen). HT: 14-17

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Brumbies 33 (Noah Lolesio 2, Jahrome Brown 2, Rob Valetini tries; Lolesio 3 con, Ryan Lonergan con) Rebels 26 (Lachie Anderson 2, Josh Kemeny, Carter Gordon tries; Reece Hodge 3 con). HT: 21-14