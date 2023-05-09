'Ridiculous': All Blacks prop Joe Moody rubbishes Wayne Smith's maul views

Joe Moody’s face said it all – he’d just heard a load of hogwash.

And the straight-shooting All Blacks and Crusaders prop quickly backed up his view of Wayne Smith’s criticism of lineout drives with some strong words.

“Aargh, shit. What a ridiculous [thing to] say,” Moody said.

“Nah, bloody lineout maul is great. A great part of the game. It’s a good challenge to lay down a yardstick for your forward pack.”

The 57-test All Black and Crusaders centurion was beyond relieved Smith didn’t tee off on the scrum, but was clearly perplexed by his views regarding the maul.

Smith’s latest criticism of the area of the game comes after the former All Blacks and Black Ferns coach admitted he switched off the Highlanders-Force game in favour of a nature documentary last month.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images All Blacks prop Joe Moody has played 57 tests for the national side and should feature at this year’s World Cup.

Essentially, he’s fed up with teams hacking the ball into the corner and launching lineout drives.

“I reckon one thing that would fix that is...if you get a penalty and a kick to touch the other team gets their throw-in,” Smith said on the All Blacks podcast.

“That would stop all these incessant kicks down into the corner and driving mauls and mauls falling over and then another one and then another one.”

But try telling that to Moody, a no-nonsense forward who loves the dark arts, particularly a few days after Crusaders rake Brodie McAlister scored a hat-trick of tries via lineout drives against the Force last week.

Indeed, he was gobsmacked the man who coached the Crusaders between 1997-1999 wanted to incinerate a part of the game the red and blacks have utilised as a weapon for an age.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Former All Blacks and Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith.

“Smithy is a good man, and he's got a lot of interesting views and everything, but I just can't say I'd align on this one with him,” Moody said.

“I'd hate to see that get thrown out or reduced in some form. You've got to keep it in there.”

Crusaders forwards coach Dan Perrin, who replaced Jason Ryan when he was promoted to All Blacks assistant last year, agreed with Moody.

Despite a mountain of injuries, under Perrin the Crusaders have both continued to defend the rolling maul better than any other side, while also utilising it to score plenty of points.

“If they're kicking to touch and not getting the ball back, I guess they're taking penalty shots at goal. You take one thing away and you'll just find something else to complain about, I guess. So, there wouldn't be as many tries, teams would be kicking goals. That's not exciting for fans,” Perrin said.

Jack Grant/Crusaders Crusaders forwards coach Dan Perrin, left, and prop Joe Moody during a pre-season training session ahead of the 2023 season.

“As a rugby purist, the maul has been in the game for a long time, so I'd like to see it stay there.”

What’s certain is it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

In other words, expect both the Blues and Crusaders, both prolific maulers, to uncork the weapon when they clash in Christchurch on Saturday night.

In addition to their two powerful scrums, it will go a long way towards setting the tone in the blockbuster rematch of last year’s final, and the first match up in Christchurch between the sides since the Blues snapped an 18-year drought in the Garden City in April last year.

“The boys love Blues week, the origin games against the other Kiwis are the ones we look forward to. It's been on the calendar for the last couple of weeks, since that Chiefs game we've been looking forward to this,” Perrin said.