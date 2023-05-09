Super Rugby power rankings: Fijian Drua the shining light of competition

Analysis: Thank goodness for the Fijian Drua.

For all the negative chat surrounding Super Rugby Pacific, the competition sure got it right by including the Drua ahead of the 2022 season.

What a treat they’ve been. First, they beat the Crusaders. Then it was the Hurricanes who were outdone in front of a passionate crowd on Fijian soil.

And they play some of the most entertaining rugby you could ask for. The type of rugby teams simply struggle to contain in the hot and sapping conditions in Fiji.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Fijian Drua Iosefo Masi in action against the Hurricanes in Suva last weekend.

Just look at what Crusaders coach Scott Robertson had to say after the Drua beat the Hurricanes.

“It's a graveyard over there....we knew someone else was going to have some bones there. And they left theirs. It's different, it's an incredibly challenging place to play."

It’s also great for the viewers when they play on home soil. Rugby is simply a better product when large and vocal crowds are on deck, something badly missing at the majority of games in Australia and New Zealand.

Blake Armstrong Anton Lienert-Brown and the Chiefs punished the sloppy Highlanders in Dunedin last week.

1. CHIEFS (10-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

No, that wasn’t a schoolboy team the Chiefs torched in Dunedin last week. Although the ease at which they punished Highlanders mistakes and romped to victory made you wonder.

The bonus point win ensured the Chiefs became the fourth New Zealand team to record a winning streak of at least 10 matches, and moved them another step closer to locking up the top seed.

2. BLUES (7-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

Used their “Get out of Jail” card against Moana Pasifika last weekend, one they needed to to realistically keep their hopes of nabbing a top-two finish alive.

Now, they must go to Christchurch and beat the Crusaders to keep that dream alive some 13 months after snapping a nearly two decade drought in the Garden City.

It sure feels like the competition is heating up.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga’anuku goes over for one of his two tries against the Force in Christchurch last weekend.

3. CRUSADERS (7-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

They’re still not firing on all cylinders, but what a difference Will Jordan made in his first match in almost eight months.

Yep, the x-factor he brings at fullback makes the red and blacks a different beast from the one that’s spluttered through much of the year.

Add loose forward Ethan Blackadder in the coming weeks, and they should be nicely poised to launch.

4. HURRICANES (7-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

There’s no shame in getting rolled by the Drua in Fiji.

They weren’t the first Kiwi side, and they won’t be the last. But it sure hurts their top-two hopes with a brutal schedule looming.

After hosting Moana Pasifika, they conclude the regular season with games against the Chiefs (away), Blues (away) and Crusaders (home).

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Tyrel Lomax and the Hurricanes face a difficult final few stretch of the regular season.

5. BRUMBIES (8-2) PREVIOUS RANK: 5

The equation is simple for the Brumbies. Win their final four games, and bag a few bonus points along the way, and they will qualify second for the playoffs.

Having dug deep against the ever-improving Rebels to remain in control of their own destiny, they can inflict more misery on the Highlanders in Canberra this weekend.

6. FIJIAN DRUA (4-6) PREVIOUS RANK: 9

Whatever happens the rest of the way, they’ve claimed two of the most memorable wins – against the Crusaders and Hurricanes – in Super Rugby history.

Not that they are close to being done. One or two more wins might well be enough to book a playoff spot.

7. WARATAHS (4-6) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

Having stitched a couple of victories together, you have to like their chances of making the top-eight when you canvas their remaining schedule.

Sure, the Crusaders in Christchurch later this month doesn’t help, but it’s surrounded by Rebels (home), Drua (home) and Moana Pasifika (home).

8. REBELS (3-7) PREVIOUS RANK 7

Here’s a team that’s come a long way since the start of the year, one worth being wary of should they sneak into the playoffs.

Regardless what happens against the Waratahs this weekend, their game against the Highlanders in Dunedin next week will have a big say regarding the playoffs.

9. REDS (4-6) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

Fresh off a costly loss to the Waratahs at home, it could well be curtains for the Reds.

Check this out for a final stretch: Chiefs (away), Blues (home), Highlanders (away) and Drua (away).

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Western Force were no match for the Crusaders last weekend.

10. FORCE (3-7) PREVIOUS RANK: 10

Even Crusaders coach Scott Robertson admitted he felt sorry for the Force after his pack bullied them into submission last Saturday night.

Yep, having beaten the Highlanders and pushed the Hurricanes close, the Force were never in the contest.

11. HIGHLANDERS (3-7) PREVIOUS RANK: 11

The Highlanders shouldn’t need told the Chiefs are probably the last team you can afford to turn the ball over against.

Yet, they still played with reckless regard for possession and repeatedly invited the Chiefs to torch them on the counter.

The Brumbies can start nailing their coffin shut in Canberra on Sunday.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Blues pipped Moana Pasifika at the post in Auckland last week.

12. MOANA PASIFIKA (0-10) PREVIOUS RAN: 12

Brutal.

That about sums up Moana Pasifika’s last-ditch loss to the Blues at Eden Park courtesy of a penalty try.

Coach Aaron Mauger sure has his work cut out lifting spirits and getting them to front against the Hurricanes this week.