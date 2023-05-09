Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere escapes sanction after red card in Suva

Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere will be available to play Moana Pasfika in Wellington on Saturday night.

Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere hasn’t been punished by Sanzaar after he received a red card during the Hurricanes’ 27-24 loss to the Fijian Drua in Suva last Saturday.

Walker-Leawere received his marching orders in the 77th minute of the Super Rugby Pacific match at HFC Bank Stadium because he had clocked-up his second yellow card of the game.

The Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee reviewed the red card awarded to Walker-Leawere, before deciding it warranted no further sanction.

The decision means he will be available for selection for the match against Moana Pasifika in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.

With his team reduced to 14 men, a frustrated Walker-Leawere had to sit on the sidelines as the Drua notched-up their second win of the season against a New Zealand team. The Drua beat the Crusaders 25-24 in the round-three match in Lautoka on March 11.

The committee of Michael Heron KC (chair), Stefan Terblanche and John Langford assessed Walker-Leawere’s case. They applied Appendix 4 of World Rugby Regulation 17, noting that this is an area where judicial discretion is required.

It was determined that at least one of the yellow cards was awarded for technical offences, and not foul play, which did not involve a breach of Laws 9.11 to 9.28 and that exceptional circumstances therefore existed, which warranted no further sanction being imposed.

The committee held that the red card received by the player was sufficient penalty in the circumstances. The red card remains on the player’s record.

"The player is therefore free to resume playing,’’ Sanzaar said in a statement.