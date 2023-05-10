Caleb Clarke embraces the challenge as Will Jordan's return elevates the Crusaders

Caleb Clarke took his try tally for the season to six against Moana Pasifika, but wants more from himself.

You don’t need to tell Blues and All Blacks wing Caleb Clarke that there is quite a queue forming for back-three spots for the World Cup. Nor that a certain Will Jordan just joined it in rather impressive, and ominous, fashion.

The 24-year-old Blues powerhouse is what you might call a self-aware rugby player. He knows the heat is coming on for anyone hoping to make the plane to France later in the year, and he knows that, despite being the incumbent test left wing, he still has work to do to take his place at his first World Cup.

He’s also painfully aware that despite a pretty decent body of statistical work in 2023, the 7-3, third-placed Blues need more from him as they look to close the Super Rugby Pacific regular season out in style, starting with Saturday’s blockbuster against the Crusaders in Christchurch that might just decide second spot on the standings.

It’s why Clarke’s first response after Saturday night’s last-gasp 31-30 victory over Moana Pasifika at Eden Park, extending the Auckland outfit’s win streak to four, was to sidle up to stand-in No 10 Harry Plummer and offer a mea culpa.

“We missed a lot of opportunities, and that was us not getting into shape properly, us moving too slowly,” Clarke told Stuff after Tuesday’s training session in torrential Auckland rain. “We’ve talked around getting into your position as quick as you can, and just doing your role. As an outside back I had to apologise to Harry and the boys leading it because I didn’t give many options from the edge.

“It felt like I was too busy trying to get the ball in my hands and not actually giving an option to Harry. It’s why I went up to him after the game and said sorry. I didn’t give him kicking space; I didn’t give him the right options.”

SKY SPORT Hosts leave it late for victory in a thrilling derby match at Eden Park.

Clarke’s a tough marker. As he should be in the position he’s in, with 15 tests under his belt, but still in the process of establishing himself as a left wing the All Blacks cannot do without.

His body of work so far in ‘23 is pretty decent, without being spectacular. Against Moana on Saturday he ran for 79 metres on 5 carries, with 4 defenders dodged and a clean break. He had similar numbers against the Drua (76m on 7 carries) and was spectacular against the Waratahs (192 metres, 14 carries, 5 defenders beaten, 7 clean breaks). He leads the competition in clean breaks (18), is equal sixth in tries (6) and 8th in running metres (866).

But, as he notes, he’s far from alone as a Kiwi outside back doing decent things. Think Leicester Fainga’anuku and now Jordan at the Crusaders, Shaun Stevenson and Emoni Narawa at the Chiefs, even Salesi Rayasi and the old dog Julian Savea at the Canes. Plus Blues team-mate Mark Telea is right in the reckoning too.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Caleb Clarke hopes to find some open space when the Blues renew their rivalry with the Crusaders on Saturday.

Ian Foster has a lot to think about in terms of his back-three makeup, especially when you throw in Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie who both also cover fullback on top of No 10, and midfielders Jordie Barrett and David Havili who could flip there in a heartbeat.

Clarke, as you’d expect, has been taking notes. “I saw Shaun Stevenson over the weekend, and what he’s doing, and Emoni is another one. There’s plenty of outside backs, and I’ve got to kick into gear sometime soon ... there’s big competition.”

Jordan’s return performance – 130 metres, 5 defenders beaten, 2 clean breaks – against the Force also caught Clarke’s attention.

“He makes the world of difference,” said Clarke of the Crusaders fullback who has finally shaken off a vertigo-type condition. “He finds gaps, he can lead a team and has a strong kicking game. For us it’s about getting in his face and not giving him much space. But you know Will, he can pull a rabbit out of the hat.”

Clarke feels like his own game is still building, but says he’s got himself into the right physical condition to launch from here.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Caleb Clarke: ‘We know when we get down there it’s all about nailing it, and dealing with that pressure.’

“I’m getting happier and happier with how I’ve gone,” he said. “The main thing now is getting the ball in my hands more. I have the most fun when I’m running into space. I’m working on my fend now – previously it was the right-foot step.

“I know what I need to work on. Defensively I was slow at the start, and I’m building on that. It’s all about what I can control, what I can do, and then everything else takes care of itself.”

As for the Crusaders, a team that has won 16 of its last 17 matches against the Blues, and the last two on the bounce, well let’s just say the Blues know exactly what’s coming.

“We learnt from last game at Eden Park how they defend, how they love to get up and shut in. We have things up our sleeves. We know when we get down there it’s all about nailing it, and dealing with that pressure.”

Big stakes. Big repercussions. A matchup., says Clarke, the Blues simply have to embrace.

“We want to take in the mindset this is like test match footy. The intensity will be there. Everything we’re going to face, we need to welcome and go in full force, and not panicking. It’s all about being in the right parts of the field and putting the pressure back on them.”