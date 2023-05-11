Scott Robertson's advice to Leicester Fainga'anuku as overseas clubs circle

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Blues. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch When: 7.05pm, Saturday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

If Leicester Fainga’anuku walks away from New Zealand rugby at the end of the year, it won’t be due to a lack of trying to retain him by All Blacks coach in waiting Scott Robertson.

Indeed, Crusaders head coach Robertson has been in the 23-year-old blockbuster wing’s ear as he considers multiple overseas offers, including from cashed up French club Toulon.

Whether he can convince the man who will play his 50th game for the Crusaders on Saturday night to stick about remains to be seen, but it will be telling before he takes over the national side after this year’s World Cup.

“I've got great relationships with all the players, so I can have good conversations, deep conversations. What it means for them to stay or to head away. What's the reasons, why are they heading away if they are, or their ability to stay and their opportunities and areas they've got to be better,” he said.

“Fortunately, playing overseas myself, [I know] the pros and cons. And then the relationships with the agents is really important. It's the full package. I'm across all of it."

Robertson, who said Fainga’anuku’s form should have him in the All Blacks frame this year, also hoped young players considering moving abroad read Hurricanes wing Julian Savea’s recent comments regarding leaving New Zealand too soon.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga’anuku has scored nine tries in seven games this season.

An explosive wing like Fainga’anuku, Savea signed with French club Toulon in 2018, before returning to New Zealand a couple of years later.

“It’s good for him to say that. I think it’s important that money is only one factor. I always thought about the three cs. Club, coach and the cash,” Robertson said.

“To get all three is pretty rare. You’ve got to have a real good coach to look after you over there. Normally, the cash adds up, but the club has got to come into it as well.”

Asked if his decision would be swayed by his standing in the All Blacks picture, Fainga’anuku didn’t give too much away a couple of years after he turned down multiple offers, including from NRL clubs, and signed a two-year deal with the Crusaders.

“I think everything comes into the equation. There's a whole lot of meaning and reasons behind everyone's decisions. But, for me, I am just all about being here where my feet are right now."

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku will bring up 50 games for the team this weekend.

“My main focus right now is earning another Super title and adding another ring to my finger.”

What’s clear is it would be a major blow to the Crusaders if Fainga’anuku walks.

A year after he was one of three Crusaders to score 10 tries, he’s touched down nine times in just seven games this season, giving him a better strike rate than Chiefs fullback Shaun Stevenson (10 tries).

And it’s not just his ability to score tries that the Crusaders would miss. As Robertson noted, he’s become an increasingly rounded player, one who can also play in the midfield.

That’s something Fainga’anuku has worked hard on, pointing out he didn’t want to be a one-trick pony, one Robertson compared to an NFL running back when he signed with the franchise ahead of the 2019 season.

“I do remember that,” Fainga’anuku said. “I was running a bit like that, but I had to spread my wings and get away from the running back into a wide receiver. I had to really spread my game and show that there is no other winger like me at the moment."

“I knew one of my assets was obviously a big, powerful winger. It's easy to rely on that every week, but the last five years it's been about growing my game and seeing what other wings in New Zealand don't have, and that changed my mentality.

“A winger that can cover all areas, whether it's two positions, competing in the air, rucks. Just making sure my presence is all around the field, and I'm not just hanging on the wing and waiting for those moments to score tries off the boys and get that spotlight. I like to earn my spotlight.”

The Crusaders aren’t just fending off offers for Fainga’anuku. Midfielder Jack Goodhue has attracted interest from multiple teams, including the Blues.

However, having played just 12 games the past two seasons, there are questions regarding his longevity and ability to return to his best due to a troublesome knee.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Oli Jager, Zach Gallagher, Sione Havili Talitui, Noah Hotham, Fergus Burke, Jack Goodhue.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Adrian Choat, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu, Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, James Lay, Cameron Suafoa, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam.