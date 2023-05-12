Super Rugby talking points: Has Shaun Stevenson done enough to make the All Blacks?

ANALYSIS: One of the best sports stories of the year has been unfolding across the Tasman, with Wayne Bennett in the thick of the narrative.

Veteran rugby league coach Bennett has got the Redcliffe Dolphins, a team that joined the NRL this season, humming and in doing so has thrown salt into the eyes of those who said the start-up club would be a disaster.

Given the number of high-profile players who rebuffed Bennett during his recruitment drive, it was easy to be cynical. Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, Reece Walsh and Kalyn Ponga walked away from negotiations with the Dolphins, leaving Bennett with a roster many believed wasn't capable of making the team competitive.

Here's what unfolded; after 10 games the Dolphins, having claimed six victories, were sitting fifth on the NRL ladder ahead of powerhouse clubs such as the Melbourne Storm and the Sydney Roosters.

What has this got to do with Super Rugby Pacific? Well, last year Bennett contacted Chiefs outside back Shaun Stevenson and, not surprisingly, wasn't calling to ask his views on why the breakdown remains a mystery to those in the 13-man code.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Chiefs fullback Shaun Stevenson has been in great form in Super Rugby Pacific this year.

Stevenson appreciated Bennett making the effort to talk about a potential cross-code switch, but given he was contracted to NZ Rugby through to the end of 2023 he wasn't in a position to jump ship immediately.

It would be naive to think Bennett wasn't sounding out other players, but he clearly liked what Stevenson had to offer. Sirens must have been blaring in New Zealand. If they weren’t, then something’s wrong.

Few tipped Stevenson to make the All Blacks last year, but his omission from the All Blacks XV squad, which played two games in the northern hemisphere in November, was a shock after he lit up the NPC while representing North Harbour at fullback.

The original squad, which the All Blacks selectors picked, comprised AJ Lam, Ruben Love and Mark Telea as the outside backs.

Stevenson was later whistled up as a replacement, and started on the right wing and at fullback for the fixtures against Ireland A and the Barbarians.

The question, now, is whether Stevenson has done enough to convince All Blacks coach Ian Foster and backs selector Joe Schmidt that he is a contender for the World Cup.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett sounded out Shaun Stevenson about a move to the NRL.

Should we worry that Stevenson was overlooked for the All Blacks XV?

It's difficult not to be.

Given his form for North Harbour, he appeared in all 11 of their games (starting 10 of them), Stevenson deserved to be in the original squad for the trip to Ireland and England.

Telea, who was later elevated into the All Blacks and proved an asset, deserved his spot. No problem there. Yet it's difficult to believe Stevenson wasn't given a raw deal.

Bennett could see what he could offer. The All Blacks selectors, not so much. Stevenson's performances, as the Chiefs aim to continue their unbeaten run against the Queensland Reds in New Plymouth on Friday night, are worthy of close scrutiny from Foster and friends.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Will Jordan made an immediate impact when he returned from an inner-ear problem to start for the Crusaders last weekend.

Where does that leave Will Jordan?

He's in the frame for the All Blacks, without question.

Worrying about his form ahead of the World Cup won't be helpful, and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is likely to have told him to forget about that for now. As he proved against the Western Force in Christchurch last weekend, it was his first outing of the year after being plagued by an inner-ear issue, Jordan has lost none of his ability to time his entries into the line, or his pace.

Listed at fullback for the fixture against the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday night, Jordan could potentially suck the air out of the conversation about Stevenson and direct it his way.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hurricanes wing Julian Savea is the joint leading Super Rugby try scorer alongside Israel Folau.

Savea's milestone ambitions on ice - for how long?

Former All Black Julian Savea isn't in the 23 for the Hurricanes' match against Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

Kini Naholo and Salesi Rayasi have been named on the wings, and Josh Moorby in the reserves as cover for the outside backs. Savea, the joint-top Super Rugby try scorer with ex-Wallaby Israel Folau on 60, may have hoped to crack the record in front of his home crowd in Wellington.

Now he's been made to wait. The Hurricanes have just one more home game, against the Crusaders in the final round on June 3, but could potentially host a playoff fixture.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images :Iosefo Masi in action for the Drua against the Hurricanes in Suva last weekend.

Fan favourites?

Look no further than the Fijian Drua. Their win over the Hurricanes in Suva last weekend highlighted everything that's good about SRP. Big home crowds, who possess a mountain of passion for a team that wants to play attractive, running rugby.

Stuff Wayne Smith wants the game’s law makers to find ways to make rugby a better spectacle.

Feeling like watching replays of tries off lineouts?

If you do, you're in the minority. Former All Blacks and Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith won't be, either. His statement about preferring to watch big cats on an animal documentary, rather than subject himself to the second half of the Highlander-Force game spoke volumes.

The game may not be broken, but there's still plenty that needs fixing.