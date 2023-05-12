Fit again Crusaders prop Joe Moody still chasing lofty goal

Crusaders prop Joe Moody in action against the Chiefs in Hamilton last month.

Joe Moody watched the Crusaders’ injury toll balloon and could barely believe he wasn’t among the walking wounded.

Fair enough, too. The loosehead prop has spent more than his fair share of time dinged up in recent years, and it’s fair to say he wasn’t the only one surprised he wasn’t among the 17 players sidelined at one stage this season.

"Yeah, that did actually cross my mind. I thought ‘shit, I'm going good here’. But at the same time, nah, I don't want to get too ahead of myself on anything like that because you end up jinxing yourself.”

Having busted his foot scrummaging against the Hurricanes in his 100th match in 2021, before rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in April last year, Moody was limited to 11 matches the past two seasons.

Now, the 34-year-old is set to make his 10th start of the season on Saturday night – against the Blues in Christchurch in a rematch of last year’s final.

Not bad considering there were serious doubts the man who will be 35 by the time the World Cup rolls around later this year could recover from a serious knee injury and get back to near his best.

So, what’s changed, and could the fact the loosehead prop had a full pre-season with the Crusaders have helped?

“I definitely think that the full pre-season did help, just getting me into good condition to come into the season and everything. I'm not sure if I can attribute it too much to not getting injuries, but it definitely helped in getting in good shape to start the season in,” he said.

Otherwise, nothing else has changed. Moody simply put his previous run of injuries down to bad luck.

Moody’s medical file also includes a stint on the sidelines with a nasty eye injury - inflicted by Brodie Retallick during training – a major shoulder surgery, a broken finger and a broken thumb.

His healthy stretch has sure helped the Crusaders at a time fellow All Blacks props George Bower (knee) and Fletcher Newell (foot) are done for the year.

He’s playing at a high level, too. Or, as forwards coach Dan Perrin put it, “he’s been phenomenal, Joe, the rock of the forward pack.

“He’s playing good footy, probably some of the best in his career. And he’s chasing that complete performance, which I’m hoping we’ll see this week.”

But is it the “best Joe Moody that you’ve ever seen”, – Moody’s words when he spoke to media last December, after a Crusaders’ pre-season training session at Rangiora High School?

Fuelled by the desire to pull on the black jersey in France later this year, that was Moody’s lofty goal in 2023.

"Still a work in progress,” the 57-test All Black replied when reminded of his goal. “It's not quite there yet, but it's definitely still the goal and I think I'm on the right track.

“Still looking to drop an extra couple of kilos, just to get that mobility around the park, get a bit more energy in the tank. Getting a little bit lighter, I think, is going to help that.”

Speaking of a work in progress, Moody and Perrin said the Crusaders’ scrum was just that, a couple of weeks after costly penalties played a big part in their loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton.

They repeatedly buckled the Force’s scrum last week, but it goes without saying the hefty Blues’ pack will be a more accurate measuring stick.

“Last week was better. We weren't happy, we had a good hard look in the mirror after that Chiefs game, fixed a lot of our skill sets. We needed to be better. We were disappointed, it was a really honest review,” Perrin said.

“So, to come out against the Force and right a few of those was pleasing, but we know the challenge ahead of us. The Blues have got a very good scrum as well.”

