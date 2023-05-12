Leon MacDonald pumped ahead of his likely last Blues-Crusaders Super Rugby showdown

Mate v mate ... Leon MacDonald and Scott Robertson will go head to head for maybe the final time as Super coaches.

Leon MacDonald hasn’t spoken to his good mate, and future boss, Scott Robertson yet this week as they prepare for the latest instalment of the Blues-Crusaders, er, rivalry. And he admits the discourse is unlikely to flow in the wake of a clash set to have a big say in Super Rugby Pacific finals pathways.

That’s because these two one-time national and franchise team-mates, who will join together in Robertson’s All Blacks coaching group from next year, both have blinkers firmly affixed ahead of such a pivotal game, and both are likely to take defeat pretty hard in the aftermath with so much on it.

Asked about this fascinating dynamic, with the one-time All Blacks and Crusaders team-mates duelling as rivals maybe one last time for bragging rights, MacDonald smiled and contemplated the thought after an icy Thursday training in Auckland.

“Potentially our last game. It would be nice to beat him again one more time somewhere,” he said, referring to a possible third matchup for ‘23 at playoff time. “I don’t like losing to anyone. Razor (Robertson) is no different. I know he’s the same.

“We’ve had no contact yet, and probably not afterwards either. Normally neither of us are great after a loss. But we respect each other, and we move on pretty quickly.”

And move on they will have to, for both will remain in the thick of the playoff hunt regardless of what eventuates when the 7-3 Blues (34pts, 3rd) visit the 7-3 Crusaders (33pts, 4th) in the headline clash of round 12. With just three games apiece remaining in the regular season, every move could be a decisive one.

“It’s a big game,” said MacDonald of the second matchup for ‘23. The red and blacks won the first, 34-28, in round 4 at Eden Park, and of course stunned the Auks in last year’s final at the same ground. “We’re both sitting nearly neck and neck on the points table. It’s also big in terms of an opportunity to put in a performance going into the playoffs against one of the top teams.

“It’s special – always one I’m excited about. You see it in the players too. You don't have to bang on the tabletops to invoke passion. It’s already there. It means a lot to our guys. The last game was awesome, both teams played good rugby, and we got pipped at the post. I know that lingers.”

It’s interesting to get MacDonald’s take on this as one of the great “rivalries” of professional rugby, as it’s always talked up. Really, ownership might be a more fitting term for the firm grip the Crusaders have had over the Blues in Super Rugby.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku helped the Crusaders pip the Blues in their round 4 matchup at Eden Park.

The rivalry has its origins in the provincial game, and shield eras of the ‘80s and early-’90s. But the balance has tilted firmly in the red and blacks’ favour in the pro game, with MacDonald sitting on both sides of the spectrum, first as a standout Crusader (122 games 1997-2009) through the franchise’s first dominant era, and then as Blues coach for the last five seasons as the Auks have hinted at, if not delivered, a turning of the tide.

The Blues started well enough, winning the first two Super titles in 1996 and ‘97, and then were denied in the ‘98 final at Eden Park by, of course, the Crusaders who would claim the first of 13 titles (two of the Aotearoa hue in the Covid period).

The numbers also paint a staggering Crusaders advantage over the last decade of the matchup. The Blues have lost 16 of their last 17 against the red and blacks and last year’s famous upset in Christchurch was the Auks’ first victory in the south in 18 years and broke a run of 14 straight wins on home turf for the Cantabs.

So when it’s put to MacDonald that it’s well and truly time for the Blues to show up, the coach had no quibble.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We feel like we’re there or thereabouts and we’ve proven that last year. Consistency is important. We’ve played some good games and had some good moments but not stacked it up. The challenge against the Crusaders is 80 minutes, and we didn’t get that right in round 4. But we’re confident. We’re going down to win, and we’re good enough.”

MacDonald has named what he figures is his strongest available lineup, which has Harry Plummer at 12, Bryce Heem on the bench and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck left right out. Akira Ioane also remains on the pine covering the loosies for his 100th game.

MacDonald said “exceptional” form gave Plummer the edge, as did some key differences. “His relationship with Beauden [Barrett] as a playmaker, his communication, he sees space well, he’s advanced his running game … also his ability to step into playmaker and have two guys who can pull strings against really tough defensive lines.”

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Adrian Choat, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu, Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, James Lay, Cameron Suafoa, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam.