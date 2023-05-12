Akira Ioane shrugs off the omens and braces for mighty 100th against Crusaders

Akira Ioane will bring up his 100 for the Blues off the bench on Saturday night in Christchurch.

Last weekend Akira Ioane travelled to Christchurch and watched his netball-playing partner celebrate her 100th national league game with a victory over a team in red and black. This one they’re both back down there, and it’s his turn.

Matching his partner’s feat (Samon Nathan is a mid-courter for the Northern Stars) in raising his 100 just six days later has been one thing for a man who’s always been rated one of the country's more talented rugby types. Equalling her achievement of marking it with victory over a side from Canterbury will be another altogether as the Blues battle the backdrop of history, as well as a quality, and hungry, Crusaders outfit.

Ioane, the 27-year-old, 21-test forward, will mark his 100th appearance for the Blues on Saturday night at Orangetheory Stadium in a Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Crusaders with all sorts riding on it. Both sides are 7-3, a point apart on the standings (the Blues lead) and desperate for victory as the regular season enters the business end, and home finals go on the line.

“It’s pretty special,.not just for me but my family as well,” reflected Ioane before heading south with the Blues. “Being born and bred here, you dream about doing these things. I’ll have my family down there, my partner as well who’s just played her 100th, so it will be a good night.”

Ioane said he and Nathan had been pretty much intertwined in their race to bring up three-figures in their respective franchise competitions.

“We got our 50s the same year as well,” he noted. “It was sort of a race to get to 100. I’m proud of her and what she’s achieved. I went down to Christchurch and watched her play her 100th, and they won. I’m stoked for her and she’s got one up on me now.”

A good omen, perhaps?

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Rieko Ioane and Akira Ioane have been standout figures for the Blues on the Super Rugby stage.

A smile crosses the bearded forward's lips. “You’re challenging me here. It is what it is. She won down there and hopefully we can do the same. But we’ll have to find out on Saturday.”

It won’t be easy. The Blues have lost 16 of their last 17 against the Crusaders and their last two on the bounce, both on Eden Park. They did win down there last year, but that snapped an 18-year (14-game) drought in a so-called rivalry that has really been more of an ownership.

Ioane was in a subdued mood as he stepped out of pouring Auckland rain on Thursday to contemplate history, and the future.

He hasn’t re-signed yet for New Zealand Rugby, unlike his younger brother Rieko, who recently re-upped for four more years. Does he have his ballpoint handy?

“I haven’t thought about anything yet, bro,” he deadpanned. “I’m just trying to make sure I play well and do my job here and the rest will take care of itself.”

And, no, he hasn’t talked about it to his Blues coach Leon MacDonald who will be part of the All Blacks coaching setup next season.

“We don't talk about things like that,” he said. “It’s more about off-field, how was your weekend. Nothing contract wise. It’s my decision and I haven’t made it yet.”

Does Rieko going first make any difference?

“Not really. I’ve spent nine years playing with him in this team. I think I’ve had enough. With him it’s different. I’d love to play with him more, but what the future holds for me, I don't know yet. So I’m just looking to enjoy this season and going out there on Saturday and trying to get a good win.”

Ioane did reveal a little of himself when Stuff asked about his evolution as a player, a person and a professional. It has not been an easy ride for both franchise and country.

“It’s been a tough one – a bumpy one as well. I had to do a lot of growing as a person and as a player, both on and off the field. My small circle – family, friends and partner – have really helped, but I'm just happy to be where I am now. I’m happy with the growth, and I’ve still got growing I can do.”

His best moment in a Blues jersey?

“There’s a lot,” he responds after a long ponder. “The Lions game in 2017 and the ‘21 [Trans-Tasman] final.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Big loose forward Akira Ioane scores a try against Ireland for the All Blacks in Wellington last year.

He was asked how satisfying it had been to finally see the Blues morph from pretender to legitimate contender.

“Pretty good. You don’t want to be nine years and nothing’s changed. As someone who been here since you could say the tough times, to ride out that wave and start paving the way for the young kids coming in now ... its special and an honour to be part of.”

Yes, he would have preferred to start his 100th, but he gets why he’s been given the bench role after a long stint out with a knee injury. “My role is coming off the bench and bringing that impact and that voice for the boys. I’m happy.”

As for this milestone match being against the Crusaders, Ioane was very much sidestepping any emotional overtones.

“Every game is important, every game is different. Down there they’re a hard team to beat, but we’re ready for it, and we’re up for it. They’ve been a good team for the last however many years this competition has been going. That’s never going to change. It’s rugby. It’s not the end of the world if we don’t win. But we’re there to do a job and hopefully get that job done.”

MacDonald might be wise to call his backupo loosie’s number early on Saturday night. It’s his party, and he does not want to be shut out for too long.