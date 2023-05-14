'No need to panic': Chiefs treating mighty upset as timely reality check

Don’t panic. That’s Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan’s message in the aftermath of what he labelled a reality check against the Reds in New Plymouth on Friday night.

Like stand-in captain Luke Jacobson, who was almost lost for words immediately after the match, McMillan was clearly disappointed and frustrated with their shock 25-22 loss, but was quick to point out it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing to taste defeat ahead of the looming playoffs.

Sure, any thoughts of an undefeated campaign are dead and buried, but the reality is they’re still overwhelming favourites to quality as the top-seed, and they found out a few things about their game on a night the Reds ended a staggering 21 game, 10-year drought on New Zealand soil.

“The loss highlights that we’ve still got a lot of growth left in our game, there’s no need to panic. We’re in a pretty good spot, there were a number of senior guys who didn’t play tonight ... but there was also massive growth for the guys that were out there in a pretty tense game, and they’ll get better for that in the long run, too.” McMillan said.

The Chiefs stitched together a whopping 28 phases at the death in a bid to deny the Brad Thorn-coached visitors one of the upsets of the season, only for the Reds to cap their remarkable defensive performance by holding up Tyrone Thompson well after the hooter had sounded.

By the time Paul Williams’ full-time whistle sparked euphoric scenes, the Reds had made a whopping 220 tackles (91%) en route to snapping the longest drought by an Australian team in New Zealand since the competition’s inception in 1996.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images The Reds celebrate their drought-snapping win against the previously unbeaten Chiefs in New Plymouth on Friday night.

As halfback and co-captain Tate McDermott said: “We defended like a pack of dogs.”

That they did, getting in the faces of a Chiefs side that was guilty of playing too laterally, and one which would have been in further trouble had the Reds not gifted them a try before halftime through a sloppy pass.

The Chiefs were also fortunate the ball fell off the tee while Reds pivot Lawson Creighton was in his kicking motion, robbing them of a gimme conversion during the first half.

But if Reds fans thought the misery of their decade-long drought was destined to drag on, they were in for a shock as their team went on to do what no other side had managed this season.

Departing Reds head coach Thorn was certainly all smiles, revealing his side prepared for the match by reviewing last year’s semifinal between the champion Crusaders and Chiefs, when the red and blacks made a mountain of tackles in Christchurch in a narrow win.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Reds midfielder James O’Connor cuts loose with Chiefs lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit in pursuit at Yarrow Stadium on Friday night.

Friday’s loss was the Chiefs’ first since that semifinal, and was preceded by news they’d lost No 10 Bryn Gatland for the remainder of the season with a torn bicep.

For all the high praise heaped upon Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson and Emoni Narawa this season, all three were guilty of blunders on a night the Chiefs’ launched wave after wave of attack for little change.

McKenzie kicked out on the full, and ran into his own player and conceded a penalty, while both Stevenson and Narawa threw offloads into touch when regulation recycles were required.

“A lot of those passes have been going to hand over the last 10-12 weeks, and tonight that didn’t quite happen. But you’re going to get that in rugby games,” McMillan said.

“The Reds applied some good defensive pressure and forced passes at times....they really didn’t allow us to play the game we wanted to play for large periods of the game.”

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Chiefs flanker Samipeni Finau is carted off Yarrow Stadium after taking a head knock late in his team’s loss to the Reds on Friday night.

Having lost outstanding flanker Samipeni Finau to a nasty head-knock late in the defeat, McMillan also conceded the Chiefs had lost the kick-battle, an area of the game they bossed throughout their winning trot.

However, assured of being at least five points clear atop the log at the end of the weekend, it was far from doom and gloom with matches against the Hurricanes (home), Brumbies (away) and Force (away) to close out the regular season.

“We had no internal pressure around the winning streak, we didn’t even talk about it much. But there's no doubt that this creates a different sort of pressure, it brings us a little bit closer to the pack. That might be a good thing, too. Just sharpen the sword for the next few weeks.”