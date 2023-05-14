Crusaders send pace-setting Chiefs a message with rugged win

The defending champion Crusaders showed their class in keeping the Blues try-less in Christchurch.

Analysis: Too often the phrase test match intensity is sprayed about, but if there was ever a time to throw it out there after a Super Rugby match it was on Saturday night.

You could also call the Crusaders’ rugged 15-3 win over the Blues in Christchurch a slugfest or a titanic struggle. Just not easy on the eyes – there were too many errors, stoppages in play and aimless kicks for that.

But their intense win in the rematch of last year's final certainly sent a message to the pace-setting Chiefs – the reigning champions remain experts at grinding out intense matches at the back end of campaigns.

In other words, when winter is coming, the Crusaders are coming.

Armed with battle-hardened All Blacks, there is no better side at making their opponents fight for every inch of turf, at turning the screw, rolling up their sleeves and winning the fiercest of battles.

While their clash with the Blues lacked points and featured a string of mistakes by both sides – many of them forced – it was nevertheless the type of fixture Super Rugby needs more of, a sold out match played at the highest of intensity, one in which players tackled themselves to a stand still and drained the tank.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders lock Scott Barrett carts the ball into heavy contact againsat the Blues on Saturday night.

On the prowl for a top-two finish, both sides did just that on a frigid night, when the Crusaders nabbed a tense victory few would argue they didn't deserve to bag.

However, they were fortunate wing Leicester Fainga'anuku's high-flying try early in the first half stood, given officials inexplicably missed prop Tamaiti Williams' knock-on in the build up, and they should have converted their utter dominance into more points.

The Blues weren’t allowed to fire a shot and could only muster a Beauden Barrett penalty goal, condemning them to a 17th loss in the last 18 matches between the franchises. They’ve now lost 30 of the 42 games between the sides since 1996.

The Crusaders simply flexed their muscles and shut them out of the game. They had a monopoly on both possession (64%) and territory (68%), and refused to give the potent Blues' backs a sniff in a match the hosts always had control of.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Crusaders celebrate Quinten Strange’s try against the Blues on Saturday night.

Although speaking of those Blues' weapons, they were guilty of kicking too much ball away, further starving themselves of possession on a night they made a staggering 79 tackles in the first 14 minutes alone. The Crusaders had made three at that stage.

When all was said and done, the Blues made 194 of the 221 tackles (88%) they attempted compared to the Crusaders’ 130. No wonder players cut exhausted figures when Australian referee Nic Berry blew time.

The majority of the tackles the hosts made were in the second half, when the Blues finally stitched some phases together, but they never seriously threatened outside of Beauden Barrett going close to getting on the end of a couple of chip kicks.

Crusaders fullback Will Jordan saved the day, reinforcing his importance to the team in just his second match since returning from an almost eight-month stint on the sidelines with a migraine-related illness.

Speaking of sidelined players, both teams lost cattle on Saturday night, as the brutal nature of the match made for a high attrition rate.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Blues lock Sam Darry receives medical attention in Christchurch on Saturday night.

In the first 15 minutes alone, the Blues lost lock Sam Darry to a fractured arm, after the Christchurch product fell off a tackle and immediately signalled for help, while the Crusaders lost two props.

Joe Moody left the park with an ankle injury, while Oli Jager temporarily left the match to have a bloody wound on his head patched up.

A night after watching the Chiefs get upset by the Reds, what bodes well for the Crusaders is they will get flanker Ethan Blackadder (calf) and lock Sam Whitelock (Achilles) back before the playoffs.

With games against Moana Pasifika (away), Waratahs (home) and Hurricanes (away) to come, they’re primed to push for a top-two finish.

As for the Blues, their fourth defeat of the season leaves them on the outside of the top four looking in, with games against the Reds (away), Hurricanes (home) and Highlanders (home) to follow.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Impressive Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku dives over for one of his team’s two tries against the Blues.

Adding to Blues coach Leon MacDonald’s woes, captain Dalton Papalii is likely to cop a suspension after a high shot on Richie Mo’unga.

Papalii clobbered his All Blacks teammate high and late in the lead up to the Fainga’anuku try and was yellow carded, before it was upgraded to red after play resumed.

On the subject of dynamite wing Fainga’anuku, again a stand out Crusader, he’s now scored 10 tries in just eight games, joining Chiefs fullback Shaun Stevenson (11 games) atop the pile.