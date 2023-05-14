Lock Sam Darry's season-ending injury adds to Blues' lineout woes

The defending champion Crusaders showed their class in keeping the Blues try-less in Christchurch.

Confirmation lock Sam Darry broke his forearm further dampened Leon MacDonald’s mood in the aftermath of his side’s latest defeat to the Crusaders.

The Blues’ head coach confirmed Darry’s season was finished, adding to their lineout woes after the reigning champions again badly exposed them in that department en route to a 15-3 win in Christchurch on Saturday night.

A year after the Crusaders harrassed them into 10 lineout losses during last year’s Super Rugby final at Eden Park, the Blues didn’t win a lineout on their own throw until the second half, and secured just seven of 11 (63%) on a night the hosts had serial lineout pest Sam Whitelock (Achilles injury) sitting in the stands

“Yeah, it’s an area that has been our Achilles' heel. We just need somebody to step up and take the reins,” MacDonald lamented.

”We’re doing a lot of good work in that space and tonight we just weren’t quite right. Throws weren’t quite right or we didn’t get the calling right. It’s an area that’s got to be good if we’re going to win the title at the end of the year.”

The Blues certainy weren’t helped by losing Darry inside the first quarter of an hour, after his arm got jammed attempting to make one of the 79 tackles the under siege Blues made in the first 15 minutes at Orangetheory Stadium.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Blues lock Sam Darry’s season is over after he fractured his arm against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday night.

MacDonald called it a “nasty break”, leaving the Blues in need of a replacement player with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

“I don’t even know if he’d have a phone these days. He’s sort of the guy that would go off the grid quite happily,” he replied when asked if he still had one-time Blues lock and Crusaders centurion Luke Romano’s number.

The Blues faltering lineout – there were overthrows, wonky throws, and darts the Crusaders picked off with ease – was far from their only problem during their 17th defeat in 18 games against the red and blacks, a result which forced them outside the top-four on the ladder.

Blues fans dismayed at their team’s insistance of kicking possession away and further starving themselves of possession weren’t alone.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Blues loose forward Hoskins Sotutu and Crusaders No 8 Cullen Grace compete for a lineout in Christchurch on Saturday night.

All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan, who was seated in the media tribunes during the match, appeared as if he was going to blow a gasket as Beauden Barrett, in particular, repeatedly put boot to ball.

It turns out MacDonald wasn’t pleased, either. Not so much that they kicked 33 times from hand during the match, rather the fact some of them blew rare attacking opportunities.

“We'll probably rue a few decisions to kick when we might have been better to keep the ball in hand, that really fed into what they wanted to do, which was hold the ball,” he said.

Indeed, the Crusaders bossed the match, feasting on possession (61%) and territory (63%), tackling like demons and turning the screw with their set piece.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Blues pivot Beauden Barrett in action agains the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday night.

“Yeah, they were really good tonight in the areas that are important in these big games - set piece, scrum lineout and their maul was really good. And that tackle area, didn't miss any tackles tonight, and if they're not missing tackles, then you've got to find space and we probably weren't good enough on that front,” MacDonald conceded.

Crusaders pivot Richie Mo’unga admitted the hosts expected the Blues to kick often, even before they heard Blues wing Caleb Clarke’s comments during the week.

“It's something we previewed as a team and a back line. Then, I think Caleb came out and said a few things through the media around they have got tricks up their sleeves around our defence, so that confirmed what we were thinking around their kicking strategy and trying to put the ball in behind us”

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga’anuku soars high to score his 10th try of the season.

MacDonald had no complaints with captain Dalton Papalii’s red card for his high shot on Mo’unga but, like everyone who watched the game, was surprised Tamaiti Williams’ knock-on in the lead up to Leicester Fainga’anuku’s 10th try of the season was missed.

Not that he kicked up a stink on a night his side was thoroughly outplayed and wasn’t allowed to fire a shot.

“Look, we all saw that. It is what it is, and that's what happens when you're under pressure and I suppose it would have been called if Dalton didn't make a head-high tackle, and that's where the focus went, and so it should have, so it is what it is.”