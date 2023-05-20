news
Sport
Super Rugby
Recap: Chiefs claim hard-fought Super Rugby Pacific win over Hurricanes
Stuff sports reporters
18:45, May 20 2023
The Chiefs return to winning ways after a battling 23-12 victory over the Hurricanes in Hamilton.
Michael Bradley/Getty Images
Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie receives a pass during their clash with the Hurricanes in Hamilton.
