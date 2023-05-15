Former Blues and Tasman Mako halfback Billy Guyton dies, aged 33

Billy Guyton, pictured playing for the Blues in 2016, has died suddenly.

Billy Guyton, who played for the Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes, died on Monday.

The death of the 33-year-old halfback, who also represented the Māori All Blacks, Tasman and North Otago, was confirmed by the Tasman Rugby Union.

"It is with great sadness to hear of the passing of Billy Guyton (a 52 game Mako player, and recent coach of our FPC Mako team),’’ the Tasman union said in a statement.

"Billy was a much-loved member of our whole Tasman Rugby Union team and had a positive impact on those he played alongside and coached. Billy has been a major contributor to the development of women's rugby across our Tasman region.

"Our condolences and aroha are extended to Billy's whanau, friends and colleagues during this sad time.''

Concussion symptoms forced Guyton to announce his retirement from playing in 2018.

Born and raised in South Canterbury, he began his provincial career with North Otago. After representing the province between 2010 and 2012, he made 52 appearances for Tasman between 2013 and 2017.

However, it was with the Blues that he made the most significant impact during his professional career. Guyton was a member of the Blues squad in 2016 and 2017, and played 24 Super Rugby games for the franchise.

The Blues said in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Billy Guyton... we cannot imagine the heartache his family and friends must be feeling at this difficult time. To everyone who knew Billy, we send them our sincere sympathy.”

Guyton also made one appearance for the Hurricanes in 2014 and another for the Crusaders in 2015.

In 2016 he was selected for the Māori All Blacks’ tour of the northern hemisphere, starting in the fixture against Irish club Munster. He also took the field as a replacement against English club Harlequins.

Last year the Tasman union announced Guyton was working as an assistant coach with the women’s provincial team. He had also guided the Marist side to a title in the senior women's club competition.

Where to get help

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).