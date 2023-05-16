No respite for Crusaders behemoth prop Tamaiti Williams as injuries mount

Expect to see the Crusaders wheel-out their most impressive piece of artillery, Tamaiti Williams, again this weekend.

Given the shortage of props at the Crusaders, All Blacks loosehead Joe Moody has been the latest to succumb to injury after spraining his ankle during the 15-3 win over the Blues in Christchurch last weekend, Williams knows what's coming when the team to play the win-less Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Friday night is named.

He will be instructed to get back to work.

The Crusaders have already lost All Blacks props Fletcher Newell and George Bower because of injuries, and it seems unlikely Moody, who lasted just eight minutes against the Blues, will be available.

Don't forget, also, that the Crusaders coaches have to take into account the directive from NZ Rugby that their All Blacks can't play more than five consecutive matches in Super Rugby Pacific.

The uncapped Williams, who started at tighthead prop and logged 74 minutes against the Blues at Orangetheory Stadium, won't be among them.

As assistant coach James Marshall noted on Monday, the monster front rower, who has shed 10kg from his frame to weigh in at 140kg this season, can expect to make his 11th appearance of the year against Moana Pasifika.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tamaiti Williams of the Crusaders takes the field before the match against the Blues.

"I imagine so, especially with our prop shortage at the moment,'' Marshall said. "We lost a few key ones early, and depth is tested around the whole county really. Like, in that player pool, there are not too many props who have played, even at NPC level, around.

"So Tamaiti is going to be a key man for us. He will be playing some big minutes, I imagine.''

Accumulating lots of minutes in games isn't something Williams is used to.

Usually the giants in the front row are substituted off at around the 60 minute mark, but as the game progressed deep into the final quarter against the Blues, the Māori All Black looked to the sidelines and realised he wasn't going to get shoulder-tapped to exit the contest.

His body let him know it was crying out for respite, too.

"It was the first time I have ever cramped, and I didn't know what it felt like, so I was stressed out a bit,'' Williams stated. "Just fatigued. I tried to go deep.''

When Williams was finally permitted to depart, replaced by Kershawl Sykes-Martin, he would have been relieved for several reasons; in addition to being permitted to allow his heart-rate to lower, he could watch in relative comfort as the Crusaders put the Blues out of their misery.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Joe Moody of the Crusaders receives help for his ankle injury before leaving the field.

Openside flanker Tom Christie and lock and skipper Scott Barrett are the only forwards to log more minutes for the Crusaders this season.

The near-constant toil has resulted in the kilos melting off Williams; he admits maintaining fitness levels is a big deal for a man of his size.

"I am around the 140kg mark now, last year I was around 150kg. So, just a big difference. Whether it is 5kg, or 10kg, whatever it is. It's huge. 150 is pretty heavy, and so is 140. It is just managing my training, and what type I am doing to be able to get up, get around the field and keep up with the other boys.

"For me, it is just stick to the plan and keep getting better.''

In addition to resting several All Blacks, the Crusaders aren't likely to have the luxury of picking test centurion Sam Whitelock, who missed the Blues game because of an Achilles tendon issue.

"Even if we didn't want to, they (the fit All Blacks) can only play for five weeks,'' Marshall added. "So a lot of those guys are going to have to rest either this week, or next. It makes it tough as a coaching group, which games we rest these guys for.''