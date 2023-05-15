Blues rue tactical blunders in costly Super Rugby Pacific misfire against Crusaders

Beauden Barrett’s kicking left plenty to be desired for the Blues in their Saturday defeat to the Crusaders.

You know something is drastically wrong at the Blues in 2023 when even the head coach is left scratching his head in puzzlement over inexplicable tactical kicking that played a key role in a defeat that could have far-reaching consequences.

That was the case on Saturday night at a sold-out Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch when Leon MacDonald’s Blues slumped to their fourth defeat of ‘23, left tryless, and for long periods clueless, by the clinical Crusaders as they strolled to a 15-3 victory.

The defeat dropped the Blues outside of Super Rugby Pacific’s top four with three rounds remaining in the regular season, leaving the Aucklanders facing the very real prospect of having to play a quarterfinal (and any subsequent playoff matches) on the road.

What is more, they have now lost four of five matches against the four teams above them on the standings (their 25-19 round-3 victory at the Hurricanes the sole exception), leaving them with a metaphorical mountain to climb to reach the level their chief title rivals are playing at.

There is still a chance for the Blues to correct this thing in time, and a favourable draw suggests they could yet sneak into a home quarterfinal. But only if some key corrections are made, starting with the Reds in Brisbane on Friday, including getting their key All Blacks back into something resembling decent form.

Star No 10 Beauden Barrett must be top of that list. On Saturday night in Christchurch he was well off his best as he unfurled a puzzling kicking game that succeeded only in handing vital ball back to the Crusaders. There was one moment of magic late in the second half when a couple of deft kicks opened the home team up, but it was otherwise a worryingly sub-par effort from the normally reliable playmaker.

SKY SPORT The defending champion Crusaders showed their class in keeping the Blues try-less in Christchurch.

And MacDonald’s comments afterwards indicated he was not best pleased with the aimless kicking of Barrett and several of his team-mates who also contributed to a woeful evening off the boot from the Blues players.

“We'll probably rue a few decisions to kick when we might have been better to keep the ball in hand,” said the Blues coach. “That really fed into what they wanted to do, which was hold the ball.

“[The Crusaders] were really good in the areas that are important in these big games – set piece and their maul. They also didn't miss many tackles, and if they're not missing tackles then you've got to find space, and we probably weren't good enough on that front."

MacDonald continued with his frank assessment of some abysmal kicking options.

“There was no lack of effort,” he noted. “You can be frustrated as a coach when the team throws the white flag up, but there wasn't any of that. We were a bit frustrated with some of our execution, particularly on attack. But we were hanging in there.

“Through the pressure they were creating at the breakdown, we were kicking a little early and not on the terms we wanted to. We have got weapons in the backs, and we wanted to use them. We were frustrated around that.”

MacDonald appears to be struggling to get his All Blacks firing when it matters. Barrett has meandered through much of this season, and is behind both Richie Mo’unga and Damian McKenzie as a form 10 in the Kiwi game. Caleb Clarke also looks well short of his best (and in danger of losing his test No 11 jersey), Dalton Papalii (set to miss several matches through suspension) has struggled to regain his ‘22 form and even normally reliable types like Rieko Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu are battling to make impacts.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Blues coach Leon MacDonald: ‘We were kicking too early and not on the terms we wanted to. That was frustrating.’

Fin Christie has probably been the exception, with some strong displays, while Mark Telea and Hoskins Sotutu have generally played well. But if the Auks are any hope of turning this around, their dozen or so internationals have to come to the party.

As mentioned, there is hope. The Blues have to haul in at least one team ahead of them to earn a home quarter, and the Canes look the most likely. The two meet in the penultimate round at Eden Park, and that could decide a top-four finish for the combatants.

“This team has got a lot of heart and pride, and the season is not over yet,” vowed MacDonald. “We've got a run home that's going to give us an opportunity to make the playoffs, and once you're in it's all go. So there's still plenty to play for."

He’s not wrong. Right now MacDonald’s final season as Blues head coach teeters cn the brink. The correction cannot come soon enough.

The race for home quarters:

Chiefs (10-1, 46pts): v Hurricanes (h), v Brumbies (a), v Force (a).

Brumbies (9-2, 41): v Force (a), v Chiefs (h), v Rebels (h).

Crusaders (8-3, 37): v Moana Pasifika (a), v Waratahs (h), v Hurricanes (a).

Hurricanes (8-3, 37) v Chiefs (a), Blues (a), v Crusaders (h).

Blues (7-4, 34): v Reds (a), Hurricanes (h), v Highlanders (h).